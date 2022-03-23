Douglas Murray on Yale free speech protest: Law schools in crisis from 'activist left-wing mobs'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Douglas Murray argued American law schools are in crisis on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday after Yale Law School students protested a free speech panel earlier this month.

CONSERVATIVE LAWYER SLAMS YALE LAW SCHOOL FOR 'BLATANTLY MISREPRESENTING' LIBERAL STUDENTS' PROTEST

DOUGLAS MURRAY: The fact that the law students there at Yale do not understand the most basic things, not just about America, including the right to free speech, not just about academia, where free speech is absolutely crucial, but that they don't understand that in the profession they want to go into you have to hear views that you may not like. It's almost the definition of working in a courtroom that you're going to hear opposing views. And here are these students who heckle and shout at a panel consisting of three lawyers, all who happen to be women, because they don't like the idea that you might hear views that these students happen not to agree with. It's a terrible glimpse at what could be the next generation of American lawyers.

…

We can't have half the country being silenced and we can't have whole professions just giving in like this, you know, because we many conservatives thought at the beginning of the sort of woke stampede that this was only going to be in certain areas… but people didn't really expect that it would go all the way through. It would go to the engineering schools, it would end up in the law schools. Here we are. And we can't just give over really important things like the law to activist left-wing mobs.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: