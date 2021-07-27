NY officers detail dramatic rescue of 8-month-old baby trapped under car

Two Yonkers, New York police officers rescued an eight-month-old baby and her mother from under a car after a drunk driver crashed a vehicle into a building.

Yonkers Police Department Officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedy recounted the dramatic rescue Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

"We were next door in the bagel shop just waiting for our breakfast when we heard a car accident outside, obviously didn't know the extent," Fusco told co-host Brian Kilmeade. "We went outside to see what was going on and found the car through a building."

NEW YORK POLICE OFFICERS SAVE BABY TRAPPED UNDER CAR AFTER IT CRASHES INTO A BUILDING

A video released by the Yonkers Police Department begins with surveillance footage showing the car plowing into other vehicles Friday morning before hitting a woman crossing a street while holding her daughter. The car can then be seen slamming through a storefront – carrying the victims along on the hood.

The bodycam footage then shows Officer Samoyedy entering the chaotic scene in the building.

"We got a baby under the vehicle," he can be heard telling dispatch before he approaches the front of the car where Officer Fusco is seen working with bystanders to lift the vehicle and release the child.

"People in the community came rushing in. Everybody helped," Fusco added. "It was pretty amazing."

NYC ROBBERY SUSPECT SEEN RIFLING THROUGH UNCONSCIOUS MAN'S POCKETS AFTER BRAZEN DAYLIGHT BEAT DOWN

Kilmeade asked what was going through the officers’ minds during the rescue.

"I was just hoping the baby was alive," Samoyedy answered.

The New York police officers mentioned the entire mission took a couple of minutes and once they pulled the eight-month-old out from underneath the car, the baby girl was covered in motor oil.

Meanwhile, Fusco said the drunk driver checked to see the condition of the mother and child.

"We found an open container in the car and suspended license," Fusco told Kilmeade. "He's been charged with a number of crimes."

Both victims are expected to survive, thanks in part to the two officers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The outpouring of support has been unbelievable," Fusco concluded. "We're not special. Any member of our department would have done the same things…as millions of other police officers across the whole country."



Fox News' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.