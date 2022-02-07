Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

New York BLM co-founder blasts Mayor Adams for reinstating 'failed' police policy: He doesn't have a plan

Mayor Eric Adams recently reinstated the NYPD plainclothes anti-crime unit

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
New York BLM founder warns Eric Adams 'doesn't have a plan' to combat crime Video

New York BLM founder warns Eric Adams 'doesn't have a plan' to combat crime

Hawk Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, says NYC Mayor Eric Adams is using old, failed policy to address crime and the public's relationship with police.

Hawk Newsome, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter’s greater New York chapter, warned that new Mayor Eric Adams’ law enforcement policies will only bring riots back to the city’s streets. 

Newsome's comments on "America’s Newsroom" Monday come on the heels of Mayor Adams announcing he will bring back the disbanded plainclothes anti-crime unit in an attempt to get illegal guns out of the city.

MORE COPS KILLED UNDER BIDEN THAN PREVIOUS YEARS: ‘WE’RE GOING TO CONTINUE TO SPEAK UP'

In November, however, Newsome said his BLM organization will take to the streets if old police tactics are revived.

"There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed," he said in his speech.

Newsome clarified his previous comments during his interview with co-host Bill Hemmer Monday.

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd and to call for justice for those who lost loved ones to the police violence outside the Minnesota State Capitol on May 24, 2021 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd and to call for justice for those who lost loved ones to the police violence outside the Minnesota State Capitol on May 24, 2021 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) (Kerem Yucel / AFP)

"I don’t want riots and buildings burning, but I don’t want police killing black people," Newsome said.

BIDEN NYC VISIT: 8 MURDERED, 15 SHOT IN WEEKS OF BIG APPLE TRIP

"There is a cause and there is a reaction," he told Hemmer. "Don’t just focus on the reaction and ignore the cause." 

Newsome said his problem with Mayor Adams is his failure to produce a plan of action. 

"He doesn’t have anything that’s concrete that will save the streets. He just wants to take bits and pieces of what failed in the past and apply it."

Did Joe Biden Really Join New York's Anticrime Fight? Video

Newsome told Hemmer that the root cause of crime is poverty. In a meeting with Mayor Adams, Newsome stressed the need to address violent groups in a holistic way. 

SCHOOLS ACROSS AMERICA IMPLEMENT BLM WEEKE OF ACTION THAT CALLS FOR ‘DISRUPTION OF WESTERN NUCLEAR FAMILY’

"Taking formerly incarcerated people, taking former gang members and having them go into communities and defuse these violent situations," he explained.

Newsome further said he was called crazy for his idea, but he went on to explain that investing in community organizations that understand the culture will provide opportunities to reach children and people who may be causing trouble.

President Joe Biden speaks at an event with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, seated left, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., seated right, to discuss gun violence strategies, at police headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in New York. 

President Joe Biden speaks at an event with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, seated left, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., seated right, to discuss gun violence strategies, at police headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in New York.  ((AP Photo/Alex Brandon))

Newsome claimed his idea is now being adopted by the mayor and said, "God gets the glory," for the proposal.

The issue of crime and violence against police, however, still plagues the city as a seventh NYPD officer was shot since the beginning of 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newsome was critical of President Biden and his recent visit to New York City after the killing of two officers, saying he doesn’t believe in Democrats or Republicans.

"I believe that it’s the American people against these politicians who are bought and paid for by corporations," Newsome concluded.

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.