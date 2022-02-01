NYC Mayor Eric Adams brags he's the 'Biden of Brooklyn,' POTUS' favorite mayor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams praised President Biden while insisting that he's the president's favorite mayor in the country.

"We just really like each other. … You know, we just got to hang out together, you know. That’s my dude," Adams said during a press conference Monday, according to the New York Post.

NYC MAN PUSHED ONTO SUBWAY TRACKS NEAR WALL STREET AS NEW MAYOR STRUGGLES TO CONTROL SURGING CRIME

Adams boasted that he had a connection with the president, going so far as to call himself the "Biden of Brooklyn."

"This is a great city, and I’m the Biden of Brooklyn. And I love the fact that the president is coming here. I met with him after the campaign, and we spoke, and we just connected, you know," Adams said.

"And I’m sure if you were to ask him, ‘What is his favorite mayor?’ he’d clearly tell you, ‘It’s Eric," he added.

Monday wasn't the first time Adams referred to himself as the "Biden of Brooklyn," having told reporters after meeting Biden for the first time during his campaign for mayor that the duo immediately hit it off.

"You know, they call me the Biden of Brooklyn," Adams said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because, you know, we just like these blue-collar guys. You know, he is comfortable around everyday people. And you could just tell that when you’re in his presence, he’s just, you know, he’s ordinary Joe," Adams said. "He knows the people, but the people know him."

"He’s a guy that can bear the weight of the city, but that you don’t mind having a beer with," he added.

The mayor's comments come as he is set to meet with Biden on Thursday to discuss gun violence after two New York City Police officers were killed in the line of duty last month.