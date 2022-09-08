New ‘Tucker Carlson Originals’ two-part special sees 'detransitioners' speak out against trans 'movement'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an illuminating new episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals," Tucker and his Fox Nation documentary team dive deep into the psychology and science of transgender people, highlighting the possible consequences of gender affirmation surgery in sit down conversations with "detransitioners" speaking out against radical transgender activists.

From hormone blockers to irreversible surgeries and sociopolitical pressures, the two-part "Transgressive: The Cult of Confusion" special follows the stories of several former transgender men and women attempting to educate the youth, while also presenting expert analysis from doctors and scientists.

"There were a lot of messages that said, ‘if you feel bad about your body, that means your trans,’" Helena Kerschner told the Fox Nation crew.

Kerschner, a biological woman who lived as a trans man for a short time, recalled receiving Tumblr messages while struggling with an eating disorder, pointing to social media as having, in part, diagnosed her as a trans man living in a woman's body.



For a long time, Kerschner said she experienced a sense of hopelessness and regret over her decision to listen to the online voices, and make the transition.

"I was just going through this period of like, ‘I don’t like how I’m treated as a cis person; I don’t want to be cis because cis means you’re uncool and you’re privileged and you’re an oppressor and you’re bad, and I don’t want to be that,’" Kerschner said. "In that way, I was really incentivized to try to figure out a way to try and make my voice heard in these communities. Obviously I can’t change my race, I can’t really change my sexuality, so the only thing left was to play around with the gender stuff."



Kathy Grace Duncan, a biological woman who lived as a trans man for a number of years, also shared her experiences in the special, explaining that when she'd witnessed her father being abusive towards her mother as a young child, it had a profound impact on how she viewed gender.

"The messages that that gave me was that women are weak, women are hated, and women are vulnerable," she said, explaining that it prompted her decision to, instead, become a man.

Duncan also admitted to being sexually abused by a family member at a young age, attributing that traumatic experience as having "played into it all."

Walt Heyer, a biological man who lived as a trans woman, told the Fox Nation crew in the special that he now channels his experience into helping others. He is the author of the book "Trans Life Survivors," and runs a website called Sex Change Regret. Heyer revealed that his research found that over 60% of the group he works with was sexually abused as a child.



As host Tucker Carlson noted, researcher Lisa Littman’s data pointed in a similar direction, with nearly two-thirds of trans youth and young adults diagnosed with at least one mental health disorder prior to the onset of gender dysphoria.



"Nearly half of these young people had experienced a traumatic or stressful event just prior to the onset of gender dysphoria," said Carlson.



In investigating the movement, Carlson and crew sought out analysis from medical experts.

According to Dr. J. Michael Bailey, who was interviewed for the special, there are at least three kinds of gender dysphoria detailed within the scientific community; child onset gender dysphoria, autogynelphilia, and rapid onset gender dysphoria.

Child onset gender dysphoria is when children at a young age express the desire to grow up and become the other sex. According to Dr. Bailey, these children are the group most likely inclined to eventually reverse, or grow out of, such a belief.



The second form of gender dysphoria, Autogynelphilia, only relates to biological males. These individuals have a strong urge to dress as women, and the desire is typically sexually motivated. While those experiencing this form of gender dysphoria typically begin by wearing women’s clothes, they later fantasize about having female body parts. This can act as a strong motivator for surgery down the line, according to Dr. Bailey.



Rapid onset gender dysphoria, by contrast, usually only relates to biological females, and is determined by a sudden acknowledgment they may be trans with little to no prior signals.

Abigail Shrier, author of "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters" told the documentary crew that, historically, gender dysphoria affected .01%, or roughly one in ten-thousand, males. The numbers were much smaller for females, affecting one in thirty thousand individuals.



Today, those numbers have risen enormously, with 1 in 20 college-aged women now identifying as trans.

"In the UK where they have centralized medical care, and they can see the numbers more easily, there have been reports of a 4000% spike in the referrals of young biological women to the national gender service for hormones, followed by surgical intervention," Shrier revealed.



Duncan herself has noticed this rapid increase, and hopes that she and others may act as a guiding light for young Americans, often pushed by educators and other social influences, to believe that they are, indeed, transgender.

"I’m two generations now away from this new culture that’s coming up and if we don’t have people who have gone down the path before them and fight for them, I’m not sure what’s going to happen," she said.