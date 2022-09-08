'Tucker Carlson Originals' explores transgender movement in America: 'We're being told to shut up about it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tucker Carlson joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to preview his "Tucker Carlson Originals" Fox Nation special "Transgressive: Cult of Confusion," which examines the transgender movement in America and exposes the dangers and threats to children. Carlson said people who disagree with what's happening are being told to "shut up."

BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL DELETES REFERENCES TO VAGINOPLASTIES FOR 17-YEAR-OLDS AMID ONLINE FUROR

TUCKER CARLSON: This is being sold on social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram and the rest, as a way of personal liberation, and it's a lie. The rest of us have been told to shut up about it because we're being mean to some oppressed community if we say this. Most Americans don't care. You want to call yourself whatever you want with a dress however you want. Most people don't care and don't want to get involved in it. But if they're sending children into irreparable surgeries and castrating them and sterilizing them for life, then we have a moral obligation to say, no, you're not allowed to do that. That's illegal. We have to ban this. It's one of the worst things that's happened in our lifetimes. And the rest of us have been so intimidated by the screaming of the activists and the highly funded lobbies they have in Washington. We just sort of let it happen. And we've really been cowed into silence. You can't do this to kids. Sorry, not allowed.

