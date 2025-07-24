New Mexico mayor signs executive order to 'counteract' Trump's immigration enforcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Albuquerque, New Mexico Democratic Mayor Tim Keller signed an executive order on Monday to push back on President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enforcement throughout the country.

"From day one, I made it clear that we will not be intimidated by harmful federal policies—and we’ve never wavered from our commitment to civil rights and public safety," Keller said in a statement on the order. "This Executive Order makes it clear that we will not stand by silently as our neighbors and friends are living in fear, and we will protect due process for all people living in our City."

A press release explained how the new order buildings on the city's "immigrant-friendly policies" and "expands citywide protocols to counteract the harmful impacts of federal immigration actions, including proposals like H.R.1 ('One Big Beautiful Bill')."

The order "reaffirms that no City department, agency, or employee shall use City resources to assist in federal civil immigration enforcement, including raids, detentions, or information-sharing, unless legally required."

This includes requiring departments to report any ICE activity at city facilities, prohibiting staff members from supporting secret ICE activities and requiring ICE to "clearly identify its officers" in public areas.

In addition to barring cooperation with ICE agents unless legally necessary, Keller’s order requires city departments to "identify services and assistance for families impacted by federal actions, particularly related to housing, healthcare, employment, and education" and expand "virtual access to services to support safe interaction with government systems."

Keller claimed in the order that immigrants generate $12 billion annually for New Mexico and that 16% of Albuquerque small businesses are immigrant-owned. He did not distinguish between legal or illegal immigrants but instead said it was the city’s duty to "serve all residents with dignity—regardless of immigration status."

Keller added that city councilors are planning to introduce legislation to codify his order into law once they return from recess.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Keller added, "The City actively partners with community organizations to ensure that services, including housing, healthcare, employment, and education assistance are accessible to those impacted by federal immigration actions. These services are provided to all residents and neighbors, regardless of immigration status. We do not inquire about immigration status when offering assistance."

"Albuquerque is proud to welcome immigrants and values the rich diversity of our community. Our focus remains on fostering safety, inclusion, and support for everyone who calls our city home," the spokesperson said.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell signed a similar executive order in May that required city departments to report federal immigration communications to the city of Nashville's Office of New Americans. He has since come under Congressional investigation for allegedly blocking immigration authorities.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also made headlines over her vocal opposition to ICE raids in her city, joining a lawsuit to stop them earlier this month.