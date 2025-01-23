Mayors, local officials could face arrest if they don't comply with Trump's mass deportations

The Trump administration warned that any local leaders, including mayors, who try to stifle mass deportation efforts could face arrest as the president and his team work to mitigate the surge of illegal immigration.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller warned that any officials trying to shield migrants from deportation will face "criminal jeopardy" for violating the law during "Jesse Watters Primetime."

‘PROMPT REMOVAL’: TRUMP DHS EXPANDS EXPEDITED DEPORTATION POWERS AS OPERATIONS RAMP UP

"The law is clear that harboring an illegal alien, smuggling an illegal alien, obstructing law enforcement, obstructing an official proceeding and a conspiracy to violate the rights of Americans, all of these and many more are criminal statutes," the Homeland Security advisor told Jesse Watters on Wednesday.

"So if there [are] incidences that occur where a public official or an elected individual engages in violations of those criminal statutes, then I fully expect the Department of Justice will follow the letter of the law."

Miller emphasized that "no one is above the law, not illegal aliens, and not anyone who may choose to illegally harbor those aliens."

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the first days of the Trump administration, has made more than 460 arrests of illegal immigrants, including those with criminal histories that include sexual assault, domestic violence and drugs and weapons crimes.

Information obtained by Fox News Digital shows that between midnight Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. Jan 22, a 33-hour period, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested more than 460 illegal immigrants that include criminal histories of sexual assault, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, drugs and weapons offenses, resisting arrest and domestic violence.

Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal and Venezuela.

TRUMP BORDER CZAR REVEALS ICE TEAMS ARE ALREADY ARRESTING ‘PUBLIC SAFETY THREATS’

"The initial immigration raids have already arrested and removed some of the most vicious criminals in this country, including child pornography cases, homicide cases, sexual assault attacks on children," Miller said. "This is just the very beginning in the effort to liberate this country from the migrant criminal threat. In the coming days, you're going to see a massive scale-up in enforcement activities all across the country to dismantle this criminal network."

Miller said ICE will be supported by "law enforcement partners in FBI, ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshals."

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed to Fox News that deportation efforts began Tuesday, with officials prioritizing the "worst first" in order to restore public safety.

"With respect to sanctuary cities overall, they are going to be flooded by federal law enforcement to find and remove these criminal threats," Miller said. "The law of this nation is being restored by President Trump. The sovereignty of this nation is being restored by President Trump, and the cartels are being designated as terrorists, and they are going to be sent packing."

Homan issued a stark warning Wednesday to officials in blue cities and states resisting the Trump administration's mass deportations.

