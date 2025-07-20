Unmasked ICE officers speak out against being 'villainized' for enforcing immigration laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ICE agents have been doxed, demonized and terrorized since setting President Donald Trump's mass deportation plans into motion – and now three unmasked agents are pushing back against rhetoric that has landed them in the public's crosshairs.

"It has been very sad to see how we're villainized, the names used towards us," officer Kristian Moreno told "My View" host Lara Trump this weekend.

"Just doing this [interview] right now, I had to talk to my family about it and say, 'Hey, this is something that I believe in, something I think is important for us to get our stories out there and let the American public know we're humans.' We got a job to do. We're just enforcing the law. We're not making up the law, and it's sad, but we just keep pushing through it," he added.

Moreno works out of the field office in Baltimore, Maryland. He initially served in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) before going to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in San Ysidro, California.

ICE AGENT SHARES FEARS ABOUT FAMILY SAFETY AS ASSAULTS ON OFFICIALS SURGE

He and officers Edgardo Centeno and Chris Sandoval shared their inside-looking-out perspectives on the violence ICE officers risk daily, as the Department of Homeland Security indicates assaults against ICE agents have surged 830% since President Trump's second term began in January.

Centeno boasts the longest service record of Trump's three guests. Despite serving across four administrations, he has "never seen" anything like the hatred ICE faces today.

"I think the dynamics and environment that we're working in is sad. What we've seen in California, Los Angeles, New York, it is, in my opinion, unacceptable," he shared.

"We have to do our job. We raised our hands to defend the Constitution, and we're enforcing the law, so we're adjusting as we see what's going on in our country, but it's saddening my heart, especially when you serve in combat and come back and see your country so divided."

NO CAGES, DUE PROCESS RIGHTS INTACT: ICE AGENTS SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

Centeno, who was born in New York and grew up in Puerto Rico, holds a background of military and law enforcement service. His eagerness to continue serving in a capacity to help his community and the nation compelled him to join ICE.

While not mentioning any specific lawmakers, he blasted those he said have allegedly "encouraged" members of the public to go after ICE officers while stressing that his agency does targeted operations instead of going after families and individuals.

"I believe in the First Amendment, and you can express yourself all you want, but when you are enforcing, as a Congress member… [people] to go after us, then you're crossing that line," he said.

"We should not be afraid of doing our jobs. I raised my hand to defend the Constitution, and I'll die for it. That's who I am, and I know my partners are the same here."

Some Democrats have drawn ire from Republicans after introducing a bill that would require federal immigration law enforcement officers to not wear face masks and have legible IDs while on the job.

Many argue the measure could jeopardize officers and their families by exposing their identities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DHS has also accused some Democrats and media outlets of inspiring violence against ICE officers with their "lies and fake stories."

Sandoval, who is based out of Houston, shared that some officers are being videoed or photographed, and the content is posted online so they can be put "on blast."

"It's kind of unfair to where… we're doing our job, we're serving the country, but sometimes I see people writing and stuff, and you're hurting your own community," he said.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.