New Mexico business owner won't close doors despite van theft, repeated burglaries: 'I keep at it'

A New Mexico flower shop has been burglarized four times despite deploying surveillance cameras and alarms. Despite the numerous break-ins, the owner said Tuesday still feels blessed to run her store and is not considering closing the doors.

Lisa Velarde has security footage of the latest break-in at Signature Sweets and Flowers, which shows a man’s face as he steals a printer. She said he also took her delivery van. Albuquerque police, however, have yet to catch any of the criminals.

Velarde said on "Fox & Friends" that she has never been discouraged by the repeated burglaries.

"Every day I just get up, and I do it again. That's what we have to do," she told host Steve Doocy.

With the help of her fiancé and her family, Velarde stays focused on providing service for her customers.

"I am so blessed," she said. "So every day I keep at it."

Velarde believes the increasing homeless population in her area has driven up the crime rates.

"It wasn’t like this," she said of the number of homeless people she sees.

"There’s a ton more homeless than we ever have had," she said. "Last month I went out, and my van is sitting on blocks. They stole the tires."

Velarde said she has stopped reporting every incident to her insurance company because she doesn't want the premiums to increase, which means her costs have increased to replace the stolen goods.

"I'm worried about what happens if I burn down or they drop me because I've already been vandalized and robbed four times."

"The last couple of times, I did not make a claim," she said. "But this time they stole my delivery van, so I don't have a choice."

She praised local police for their response times and said they’ve done an amazing job in handling the recent break-ins.

Velarde has maintained her positivity and said she will "keep at it."

"We can't control what other people do. I can only control what I do," she said.