New House Speaker Mike Johnson's appeal to 'God,' 'the Bible’ on House floor sparks debate online

New Speaker of The House Mike Johnson's invocation of God and the Bible during his appearances following his election has sparked a polarized reaction from social media.

Conservatives on X - the platform formerly known as Twitter – praised Johnson for wearing his Christianity on his sleeve in his new role, while some liberals claimed that he is offending the "Constitution and the New Testament" with his appeal to God inside the House chamber.

After the GOP congressman’s election as Speaker of the House Wednesday, following weeks of Republican lawmakers being unable to decide on a candidate, Johnson made time for prayer and recognition of the God of his Christian faith.

Speaking to Congress following his election, Johnson declared, "I don’t believe there are any coincidences in a matter like this. I believe that Scripture and the Bible is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority. He raised up each of you, all of us. And I believe God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment and this time. This is my belief."

"I believe that each one of us has a huge responsibility today to use the gifts that God has given us to serve the extraordinary people of this great country and they deserve it," he added.

Other images of Johnson circulating on X showed him bowing in prayer with fellow GOP lawmakers on multiple occasions.

Conservative X users seemed elated at the new speaker’s piety. Conservative digital strategist Greg Price remarked, "You don't see too many politicians these days that talk about faith like this."

The Blaze host Steve Deace said, "This is a very good start."

Influential Christian conservative leader Bob Vander Plaats praised Johnson, stating, "It's exciting to hear the new Speaker of the House discuss his faith openly."

However, leftists saw Johnson’s appeal to prayer as a bad omen.

Syracuse Law lecturer David Cay Johnson posted a viral reaction to a photo of Johnston praying on the House floor, stating, "@HouseGOP members praying on the House floor offends both our Constitution and the New Testament, which denounces public displays of devotion. The blasphemy of the new Speaker, who says God ordained him, is just as disgusting."

Psychologist Lucia Grosaru posted, "When a country is ruled based on religious principles, you get the extremism that managed to survive through the millennia. Irrational beliefs should not inspire social policies. Mythology is to be studied (beautiful field) but has no active place in modern societies."

She also asked, "What if some politician somewhere would start proposing we all go by Apollo's principles? It's the same for any other religion that made it to this day."

