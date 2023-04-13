Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

James Carville warns Democrats of danger looming with sinking Black turnout in 2024: ‘Abysmally low’ in 2022

African American voters are a crucial part of Biden's voting coalition.

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Black voters have seen enough gaslighting from the White House: Byron Donalds Video

Black voters have seen enough gaslighting from the White House: Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., discusses Black voter turnout in the midterm elections dropping to its lowest level since 2006 on 'The Ingraham Angle.' 

New York Times opinion write Charles M. Blow interviewed various Democrat political operatives to ask them about President Joe Biden's re-election prospects. James Carville, who ran Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign, offered a grim outlook about Democrats' standing with Black voters.

"The biggest story in my mind out of 2022 is abysmally low Black turnout," Carville told Blow.

"It’s a problem with younger Black voters," he continued.

James Carville warns Democrats of danger ahead in 2024 with possibly low Black voter turnout. Image from the Annual Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in the Fontainebleau Hotel and Resort Miami Beach, USA on June 26, 2017. (Photo by Raul E. Diego/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

"In the most recent midterm elections, even in places where Democrats fielded strong Black candidates against flawed Republican opponents, Carville considered Black turnout underwhelming," Blow noted in his article.

Republicans have made inroads with Black and Hispanic voters in recent years. In 2020, Trump increased his share of the Black vote from 6 to 8 percent compared to 2016. Similarly, Trump increased his share of the Hispanic vote from 28 percent to 35 percent.

Republicans made similar gains in the 2022 midterm elections, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being the first Republican to win Miami-Dade County in 40 years.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. 

Carville praised Biden as "the greatest president for Black America maybe we ever had."

Black voters are a key part of Biden's electoral coalition. It was Black voters that saved then-candidate Biden's struggling campaign during the Democratic primaries. 

Former US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump entered a not-guilty plea to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a proceeding that took a little less than an hour. 

Trump, the poll leader for the GOP nomination, was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree over alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Trump's allies and even some critics argue the charges are politically motivated and rely on a legal theory never previously used. 

Trump's fundraising and poll numbers have surged since the indictment.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 