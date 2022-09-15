Political digital strategist: There is an 'unholy alliance' between media and Big Tech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

X Strategies senior digital strategist Greg Price claimed the media and Big Tech tried to censor him by accusing him of doctoring videos of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate, on "The Ingraham Angle."

GREG PRICE: The way I thought journalism was supposed to work is journalism is supposed to challenge powerful people and challenge powerful institutions in America. But in this case, this NBC News reporter is accusing me of doctoring videos and then going to Big Tech companies, asking them to censor me.

You know, the unholy alliance between media and Big Tech — and instead of asking why John Fetterman's handlers are not letting him speak for only short times, they're accusing me of doctoring the videos and trying to censor me.

