New documentary traces murderous millionaire Robert Durst's connection to 3 deaths across multiple states

A tip about a body in a lake evolved into a decades-long investigation into millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst, an ordeal explored in a new Fox Nation original documentary.

"He Killed Them All? The Robert Durst Investigation" traces Durst's deadly odyssey from New York to Texas to California, featuring interviews with people closest to the case — including investigators, friends, family and a judge who presided over one of the high-profile trials.

The multimillionaire is described as "bizarre" and "not your typical murderer" in the series, which revisits the disappearance of Durst’s wife, Kathleen "Kathie" McCormack Durst, as well as the killing of his friend Susan Berman and his neighbor Morris Black — culminating with Durst’s legal reckoning.

To date, Kathie has never been found.

Eighteen years after she vanished, then–Westchester County District Attorney Jeanine Pirro — now the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia — announced the case would be reopened and investigated, this time as a homicide.

That November, Durst moved to Galveston, Texas, to escape renewed media attention surrounding the disappearance. He communicated with his landlord only via written letters, posing as a mute woman named Dorothy Ciner. It was in Galveston that he encountered Morris Black.

Durst was put on trial for Black’s murder. He testified that he had gotten into a physical struggle with Black over a handgun and shot him in the head in what he claimed was self-defense. He also admitted on the stand to dismembering Black’s body.

The jury found him not guilty, and Durst was acquitted.

"I did not kill Susan Berman, but if I had, I would lie about it," Durst said at his next trial. He was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting Berman from point-blank range in her Los Angeles-area home.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Los Angeles County courtroom, following a drawn-out legal saga. Prosecutors alleged he killed her in an effort to silence her, as she was expected to talk to authorities about how she provided a false alibi for Durst after Kathie vanished in 1982.

Durst's time on the run was full of twists now explored in Fox Nation's newest special, "He Killed Them All?"

