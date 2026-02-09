Expand / Collapse search
New documentary traces murderous millionaire Robert Durst's connection to 3 deaths across multiple states

"He Killed Them All?" now streaming on Fox Nation

By Max Bacall Fox News
He Killed Them All? The Robert Durst Investigation on Fox Nation Video

A wayward tip about a body being dumped in a lake evolved into a decades-long investigation into millionaire Robert Durst.

A tip about a body in a lake evolved into a decades-long investigation into millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst, an ordeal explored in a new Fox Nation original documentary.

"He Killed Them All? The Robert Durst Investigation" traces Durst's deadly odyssey from New York to Texas to California, featuring interviews with people closest to the case — including investigators, friends, family and a judge who presided over one of the high-profile trials.

Robert Durst

Robert Durst is seen wearing prison orange. (Fox Nation)

The multimillionaire is described as "bizarre" and "not your typical murderer" in the series, which revisits the disappearance of Durst’s wife, Kathleen "Kathie" McCormack Durst, as well as the killing of his friend Susan Berman and his neighbor Morris Black — culminating with Durst’s legal reckoning.

To date, Kathie has never been found.

Eighteen years after she vanished, then–Westchester County District Attorney Jeanine Pirro — now the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia — announced the case would be reopened and investigated, this time as a homicide.

That November, Durst moved to Galveston, Texas, to escape renewed media attention surrounding the disappearance. He communicated with his landlord only via written letters, posing as a mute woman named Dorothy Ciner. It was in Galveston that he encountered Morris Black.

Robert Durst at his trial

Real estate heir Robert Durst answers questions while taking the stand during his murder trial on Aug. 31, in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif. Prosecutors in New York have empaneled a grand jury in the case of his former wife, who vanished in 1982.  (Law & Crime Network via AP, Pool)

Durst was put on trial for Black’s murder. He testified that he had gotten into a physical struggle with Black over a handgun and shot him in the head in what he claimed was self-defense. He also admitted on the stand to dismembering Black’s body.

The jury found him not guilty, and Durst was acquitted.

"I did not kill Susan Berman, but if I had, I would lie about it," Durst said at his next trial. He was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting Berman from point-blank range in her Los Angeles-area home.

Judge Jeanine previews new Fox Nation show ‘Can You Solve It,’ reflects on Robert Durst case in 2021 Video

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Los Angeles County courtroom, following a drawn-out legal saga. Prosecutors alleged he killed her in an effort to silence her, as she was expected to talk to authorities about how she provided a false alibi for Durst after Kathie vanished in 1982.

Durst's time on the run was full of twists now explored in Fox Nation's newest special, "He Killed Them All?" Subscribe to Fox Nation today to stream all four episodes of the series.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

