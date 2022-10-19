Expand / Collapse search
Netanyahu rips Australia for 'absurd' decision on Israeli capital: 'Denying history is denying reality'

Australia reverses course on recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slamming Australia for reversing course on recognizing Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel. 

Netanyahu joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to blast the "absurd" decision as a denial of "reality," citing the long history of the Jewish State. 

"It's absurd, it's a denial of history," Netanyahu told co-host Brian Kilmeade. "Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. It was made so by King David in 1,000 B.C. Can you imagine? So denying history is denying reality."

With the Dome of the Rock shrine in the background, U.S. flags fly ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

With the Dome of the Rock shrine in the background, U.S. flags fly ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. ((AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean))

"And I was very glad when President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moved the American embassy there, and it will remain Israel's capital with or without Australia that has taken a flight from reality," he continued. "Too bad. Jerusalem is our capital."

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong made the announcement Tuesday, saying the country would no longer "support an approach that undermines" a two-party solution for the Jewish and Palestinian people. 

Wong said Australia now recognizes Tel Aviv as Jerusalem's official capital. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump, left, among others, unveil the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump, left, among others, unveil the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. (Ronen Zvulun)

The pivot followed former President Trump's decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital back in 2017, just months before the administration moved the embassy from Tel Aviv. 

"I think that what brought the American decision, I think, was a combination of American conviction, the understanding of the great majority of Americans that this is the right thing... They know the biblical history, they know the story of Jerusalem, and they know the connection of the Jewish people, but also, frankly, the diplomacy that we advance as well," Netanyahu said. 

Netanyahu analyzes President Biden's true stance on Israel, conflict with Palestinians Video

"I think there's been obviously a weakness in that recently, and I would... hold the Australian government's feet to the fire on this, but more importantly I would continue to get more countries to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital because that's the truth and that's the right thing to do," he continued. 

"Jerusalem is the eternal undivided capital of Israel and nothing will change that."

