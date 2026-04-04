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Immigration

ICE arrests relatives of slain Iranian general Soleimani living in US after Rubio revokes their green cards

Officials allege Hamideh Soleimani Afshar supported Iran's 'totalitarian, terrorist' regime while living in the US

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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Two relatives of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani living in Los Angeles were taken into custody by federal agents after Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked their green cards, officials said.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar — identified as Soleimani’s niece — and her daughter were arrested and are now being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a Saturday announcement from the State Department.

The Trump administration says Afshar has been a supporter of Iran’s "totalitarian, terrorist" regime.

"Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani," Rubio wrote on X. "She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans and referred to our country as the 'Great Satan.'"

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay in Cernay-la-Ville, France, on March 27, 2026. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek)

"This week, I terminated both Afshar and her daughter's legal status and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States," Rubio wrote Saturday.

In January 2020, a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed Soleimani during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

While living in the U.S., Afshar "promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the 'Great Satan,' and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terrorist organization," the State Department said.

"[Afshar] pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account," the department said.

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Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani attending a meeting in Tehran

Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani (C) attends Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's (not seen) meeting with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran on Sept. 18, 2016. (Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE officers arrested Afshar and her daughter on Friday in Los Angeles.

DHS said Afshar entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in June 2015, was granted asylum in 2019, and became a green card holder in 2021 under the Biden administration.

"In July 2025, she filed a naturalization application where she disclosed, she traveled to Iran at least four times since being issued a green card. Her trips to Iran illustrate her asylum claims were fraudulent," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News.

Her daughter entered the U.S. on a student visa in July 2015, was granted asylum in 2019, and became a green card holder in 2023, according to DHS.

"It is a privilege to be granted green card to live in the United States of America," the spokesperson added. "If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the U.S., the green card will be revoked."

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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters building in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters are seen before a protest against the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student who the Trump administration is targeting for his association with anti-Israel campus protests, on April 14, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In addition to revoking Afshar and her daughter’s lawful permanent resident status, officials said Afshar’s husband has been barred from entering the U.S.

Earlier this month, the State Department also terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani — the daughter of a former senior Iranian official — and her husband.

Both are no longer in the U.S. and are barred from reentry.

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"The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes," the announcement said.

The State Department and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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