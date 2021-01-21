Ned Ryun: Biden's executive actions show the American people 'are not even an afterthought' to him

President Biden is not bothering to consider the welfare of the American people by issuing sweeping orders that will lead to thousands of lost jobs, and thousands of illegal immigrants on welfare rolls, American Majority CEO Ned Ryun told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday.

"It's very clear from their [the administration's] actions that the American people are not even an afterthought," Ryun told host Tucker Carlson. "They are clearly not a priority. What's the point of calling yourself a sovereign nation if there is no enforcing the borders, if we are just going to tell the world, 'Feel free to come and literally hop on our social welfare programs', which are failing, by the way?"

Ryun latter added that "the other amazing part about this idiocy on the immigration front is that we will be importing low-skilled workers every month into our country. What are we going to do when they are out of work, when their jobs are automated? Throw them onto our social welfare programs?"

He warned that most of the country will be "working for the state" very quickly as the supply of workers inevitably outpaces demand.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IMPOSES 100-DAY 'PAUSE' ON DEPORTATIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

"The amazing part in all of this is that nobody in the D.C., establishment, Democrat or Republican, even want to ask the question, 'Why did Trump win' [in 2016]? Oh, I don't know, maybe because he stood up and said, 'Hey, here's a shocking concept: why don't we actually prioritize the American worker and the American taxpayer to promote their interests and policies?'"

"The left has completely taken over the Democratic Party ...," Ryun concluded. "The fact that Biden made immigration, killing the Keystone Pipeline, removing the Mexico City [Policy] language that now uses taxpayer dollars to fund overseas abortions -- and [allowing] biological males to play on girl's teams and be in their locker rooms."

According to Ryun, none of these orders have anything to do with the American people's priorities, and that the support for them on the left shows there are no "rational liberals" left in the Democratic Party.