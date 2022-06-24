Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ned Ryun: You expect stupid people to say stupid things, and AOC 'never disappoints'

Ned Ryun talks AOC asking for a pay raise

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
I really thought that Cortez would be loyal to her ‘Democratic, socialist roots’: Ned Ryun Video

I really thought that Cortez would be loyal to her ‘Democratic, socialist roots’: Ned Ryun

American Majority founder Ned Ryun discusses AOC’s comments regarding her pay and how she took a jab at Pelosi in recent comments about her wage on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Majority founder Ned Ryun discussed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, asking for a higher salary and taking a stab at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when commenting on her own wage woes on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NED RYUN: First of all, you expect stupid people to say stupid things, and Comrade Cortez never disappoints. I mean, this sounds like pure hell. I mean, a poor, single woman living on an income that's three times the average household income, driving a Tesla. 

JESSE WATTERS ON ABORTION DECISION: THIS WAS A VICTORY FOR THE CONSTITUTION

Boy, you know, I have to confess, I'm a little shocked. You know, I really thought that Sandy Cortez would actually be loyal to her democratic socialist roots, that she'd be sitting there, especially after having such a hard upbringing in an upper middle-class family in an affluent county, that she would look around and go, "You know, I need to redistribute my wealth to my fellow working-class members."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

And so, in fact, actually, I call on AOC tonight to hold true to her socialist values and redistribute 90% of her wealth if she actually believes in her democratic socialist values. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

AOC begs for a pay raise Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.