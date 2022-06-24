Ned Ryun: You expect stupid people to say stupid things, and AOC 'never disappoints'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Majority founder Ned Ryun discussed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, asking for a higher salary and taking a stab at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when commenting on her own wage woes on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NED RYUN: First of all, you expect stupid people to say stupid things, and Comrade Cortez never disappoints. I mean, this sounds like pure hell. I mean, a poor, single woman living on an income that's three times the average household income, driving a Tesla.

Boy, you know, I have to confess, I'm a little shocked. You know, I really thought that Sandy Cortez would actually be loyal to her democratic socialist roots, that she'd be sitting there, especially after having such a hard upbringing in an upper middle-class family in an affluent county, that she would look around and go, "You know, I need to redistribute my wealth to my fellow working-class members."

And so, in fact, actually, I call on AOC tonight to hold true to her socialist values and redistribute 90% of her wealth if she actually believes in her democratic socialist values.

