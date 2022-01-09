AOC tests positive for COVID-19 after partying in Miami maskless

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday night.

According to a statement, the Congresswoman is recovering from the virus at home and is experiencing symptoms. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez received her booster shot in the fall, according to the statement.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ FILMED MASKLESS AT PACKED FLORIDA BAR

The positive coronavirus test comes shortly after the Congresswoman was seen without a mask in a Miami bar, according to video that circulated on social media.