Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC tests positive for COVID-19 after partying in Miami maskless

The positive test comes shortly after the Congresswoman was seen without a mask in a Miami bar, according to video that circulated on social media

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Raymond Arroyo calls out AOC: The left’s ‘rule for thee not for me’ over and over again Video

The Fox News contributor reacts to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visiting Florida maskless.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday night.

According to a statement, the Congresswoman is recovering from the virus at home and is experiencing symptoms. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez received her booster shot in the fall, according to the statement. 

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ FILMED MASKLESS AT PACKED FLORIDA BAR

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the U.S. Capitol, Dec. 7, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The positive coronavirus test comes shortly after the Congresswoman was seen without a mask in a Miami bar, according to video that circulated on social media.

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.

