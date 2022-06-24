Jesse Watters on abortion decision: This was a victory for the Constitution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and explains what it really means for Americans Friday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Let's be clear, what happened today was not the collapse of democracy, nor was it a victory for conservatives. It was a victory for the Constitution and for the American people who are now seeing the power return to its rightful place — the states and state legislatures who represent the will of the people within their borders.

Unfortunately, the Democrats don't respect the people. They force toddlers to wear masks that don't work and if you complain, they'll drag you out of the meeting in handcuffs.

They ignore the explosion of crime in Democrat-run cities where babies are being shot, while they're setting felons free, and they take pleasure in leaving our border wide open to criminals and drug cartels. They bring the fentanyl and we give them a green card. I could go on and on. Their disrespect for the American people is clear. It has to stop.

