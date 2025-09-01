JK Rowling challenges past 'Harry Potter' filmmaker to specify which of her beliefs on gender are offensive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author J.K. Rowling on Monday challenged a former associate to explain which of her "beliefs on gender and sex" he opposed.

"As another man who once worked with me declares himself saddened by my beliefs on gender and sex, I thought it might be useful to compile a list for handy reference," she wrote on X. "Which of the following do you imagine makes actors and directors who aren’t involved with the HBO reboot of Harry Potter so miserable?"

"Is it my belief that women and girls should have their own public changing rooms and bathrooms? That women should retain female-only rape crisis centres?" she asked in her post. "That men don’t belong in women’s sport? That female prisoners shouldn’t be incarcerated with violent men and male sex offenders?"

Rowling also listed other views, including: "That freedom of speech and belief are essential to a pluralistic democratic society" and "That troubled minors, especially those who are gay, autistic and trauma-experienced, should be given mental health support instead of irreversible surgeries and drug treatments on non-existent evidence of benefit."

Many speculated Rowling was responding to a recent interview with filmmaker Chris Columbus, who directed the first two "Harry Potter" movies, beginning in 2001. Columbus has expressed interest in turning the stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" into a film with the original cast, but suggested Rowling’s political views may prevent it from happening.

"It’s never going to happen. It’s gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible," Columbus told The Times of London, referring to the lack of public support Rowling has received from much of the original cast.

He added, "I haven’t spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what’s going on with her, but I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe and I just spoke to him a few days ago. I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast."

Fox News Digital reached out to Rowling to confirm whether she was responding to Columbus, and to Columbus for reaction. Neither immediately responded.