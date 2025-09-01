Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

JK Rowling challenges past 'Harry Potter' filmmaker to specify which of her beliefs on gender are offensive

Author responded after Chris Columbus blamed her 'political stuff' for blocking cast reunion film

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
JK Rowling 'practically daring police' to arrest her after new hate crime law Video

JK Rowling 'practically daring police' to arrest her after new hate crime law

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss Scotland's controversial new law on hate crimes, which critics warn will have a 'chilling effect' on free speech.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author J.K. Rowling on Monday challenged a former associate to explain which of her "beliefs on gender and sex" he opposed.

"As another man who once worked with me declares himself saddened by my beliefs on gender and sex, I thought it might be useful to compile a list for handy reference," she wrote on X. "Which of the following do you imagine makes actors and directors who aren’t involved with the HBO reboot of Harry Potter so miserable?"

"Is it my belief that women and girls should have their own public changing rooms and bathrooms? That women should retain female-only rape crisis centres?" she asked in her post. "That men don’t belong in women’s sport? That female prisoners shouldn’t be incarcerated with violent men and male sex offenders?"

'QUEER' SAN FRANCISCO BOOKSTORE PULLS 'HARRY POTTER' SERIES AFTER ROWLING LAUNCHES WOMEN'S LEGAL FUND

JK Rowling

J.K. Rowling has irked "Harry Potter" fans, progressive activists, and even the stars of the film franchise based on her books with her view that trans women are not women.  (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Rowling also listed other views, including: "That freedom of speech and belief are essential to a pluralistic democratic society" and "That troubled minors, especially those who are gay, autistic and trauma-experienced, should be given mental health support instead of irreversible surgeries and drug treatments on non-existent evidence of benefit."

Many speculated Rowling was responding to a recent interview with filmmaker Chris Columbus, who directed the first two "Harry Potter" movies, beginning in 2001. Columbus has expressed interest in turning the stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" into a film with the original cast, but suggested Rowling’s political views may prevent it from happening. 

JK ROWLING SLAMS TRANSGENDER HANDBALL PLAYER WHO HOPES TO PLAY AGAINST WOMEN AT OLYMPICS

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London -- The Making of Harry Potter lets fans appreciate how J.K. Rowling's stories were taken from the written page to the big screen.

Several stars of the "Harry Potter" films, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have publicly criticized Rowling over her comments on transgender issues. (AP)

"It’s never going to happen. It’s gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible," Columbus told The Times of London, referring to the lack of public support Rowling has received from much of the original cast. 

He added, "I haven’t spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what’s going on with her, but I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe and I just spoke to him a few days ago. I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

J.K. Rowling, author and creator of the "Harry Potter" book series

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is a popular Broadway play written by Jack Thorne from an original story by Thorne, Rowling, and John Tiffany. (Dia Dipasupil/REUTERS/Neil Hall)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Rowling to confirm whether she was responding to Columbus, and to Columbus for reaction. Neither immediately responded.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue