NBC's Alcindor: If Roe overturned, poor women will be forced to have pregnancies that 'turn into children'

NBC News correspondent and PBS host Yamiche Alcindor worried Tuesday that if Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court, poor women would be "forced to have pregnancies" that "will then turn into children, they cannot afford."

Reporting from outside the Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case, Alcindor fretted over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion which revealed the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Like many of her colleagues, Alcindor worried that "poor women" and "women of color" would be hurt most by the ruling.

She argued women who could not fly to an abortion protecting state would be "forced to have pregnancies" that would "then turn into children."

"And I talked to another woman who had tears in her eyes and said that she went up to the volunteers to thank them for their work because she said her as a woman who is an attorney who has the means and resources, that she will always be able to get an abortion because she will be able to fly to one of what they're calling the 13 safe states, places that might continue to have abortion like California or New York," Alcindor said.

WOMEN REACTING TO POSSIBLE ROE V WADE OVERTURNING TELL NBC REPORTER IT'S ‘LIKE SOMEONE HAS DIED’

"But for a lot of vulnerable women who are poor, women of color they will be forced to have pregnancies that they cannot afford to terminate, and pregnancies that will then turn into children, that they cannot afford," she added

Earlier in the day, Alcindor tweeted that women she interviewed outside the abortion clinic said the Supreme Court news made them feel like "someone had died."

While polls have shown a majority of Americans opposing the full repeal of Roe v. Wade, a majority also believe there should be restrictions to abortion in place.

A recent survey by the Wall Street Journal found more Americans support 15-week bans on abortion, than oppose it, and a Marist poll from January found 71% of Americans support some form of restrictions on abortion.