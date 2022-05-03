Women reacting to possible Roe v Wade overturning tell NBC reporter it's 'like someone has died'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Women outside of a Mississippi abortion clinic reportedly told liberal reporter Yamiche Alcindor that they feel "like someone has died" after learning the Supreme Court could soon strike down Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, Alcindor, a PBS anchor and NBC correspondent, traveled to the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the clinic in question in the case that could overturn the landmark abortion ruling, where she spoke with a number of women upset over the possibility.

"I’m in Mississippi outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the abortion clinic at the center of the SCOTUS case. While conservatives are celebrating the possible end of Roe v. Wade, some women here tell me they feel 'gutted,' ‘’devastated,' and ‘like someone has died,’" Alcindor tweeted.

The women’s reactions came after a majority opinion draft written in February was obtained by Politico, featuring a scathing denunciation of Roe v. Wade by Justice Samuel Alito.

It was not immediately clear if it has been rewritten or revised. The Court has declined to verify or disavow the document. Analysts have suggested the leak may represent an attempt to pressure a Supreme Court justice to change his or her vote on the pivotal case. Until an official opinion is signed and released by the Court, Roe v. Wade's decision upholding abortion rights remains the law of the land. Drafts circulate and change, as do votes.

On Monday night, activists quickly flooded the steps of the high court while Twitter users, Democrats, celebrities and members of the media collectively broke down.

"The Christian nationalist right is building Gilead in America and the Supreme Court is their deliberately, relentlessly, Federalist Society, Bush, Trump, McConnel-created [sic] weapon. And this is just the start. Buckle up women, LGBTQ people and people of color. We're all on the menu," left-wing MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeted.

ABC digital editor Stephanie Guerilus seemed to agree, predicting the U.S. would eventually be living in a "dystopian society."

"The court has lost all credibility and stature. [What] a mess they've made of themselves, the law and democracy," chimed in Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.