More voters favor 15-week abortion ban than oppose it, poll finds

More U.S. voters than not favor a 15-week abortion ban that some state lawmakers in America are pushing for, a new survey has found.

Of the 1,500 American voters who took part in a poll by the Wall Street Journal , 48% said they would at least somewhat support abortion restrictions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with certain exemptions to protect the health of the mother, while 43% said they oppose it.

A total of 31% of voters stated they strongly support a 15-week ban, while 34% of those surveyed said they strongly oppose such a measure. Another 17% said they were somewhat in support of the ban, and 10% stated they were somewhat opposed.

Of those who oppose and support the measure, the results were split along party lines. Only 21% of Democrats signaled support for 15-week bans versus 75% of Republicans. A mere 20% of Republicans oppose a 15-week ban, according to the survey.

Nevertheless, a 55% majority says it believes abortion should be legal "in all or most cases," while 30% say it should be illegal except for cases involving rape, incest and medical emergencies. Only 11% don’t want it to be legal at all.

Lawmakers and governors in several states – including Mississippi, Florida, Arizona and Kentucky – have introduced, or even signed into law, measures that would outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court is reviewing a 15-week abortion ban measure out of Mississippi. The court's decision in the matter could have a direct impact on the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which allows a woman to have an abortion until the point of fetal viability, usually around 22 to 24 weeks.

The Wall Street Journal poll was conducted from March 2 to 7 and gathered responses from 1,500 registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.