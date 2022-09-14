NBC’s Alcindor claims Republican women ‘extremely upset’ about abortion, feel 'betrayed' by party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor claimed on Tuesday that Republican women are "extremely upset" by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and now feel betrayed by their own party.

During an appearance on far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid's program, the NBC Washington correspondent was asked about the big issues driving voters to the polls this election season.

Host Joy Reid criticized Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, R., describing her as an "unapologetically anti-abortion" conservative running a 1990s-style, anti-crime, anti-big government campaign.

"Are you detecting on the ground in Michigan that there is a crime, big government voter, that there are more crime, big government voters when you’re talking to folks in the world or more voters who say women’s reproductive rights and really our full citizenship is on the ballot?" Reid asked.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

SLANTED ABORTION MEDIA COVERAGE THROUGH THE YEARS HAS SOWN DISTRUST ON THE RIGHT

"My sense being on the ground is women are extremely upset about the Roe decision and that’s women that are Republican or Democrat," Alcindor replied.

Alcindor went on to slam Dixon for not owning up to her stance on abortion with no exception for rape and incest, despite Alcindor repeatedly asking her.

Later in the segment, Reid turned the conversation back to abortion, with the host bringing up an anecdote from Alcindor about a South Carolina Republican legislator who was allegedly disgusted by strict abortion laws.

Alcindor, who often pushes pro-Biden talking points through anonymous sources and was known for her mutual antagonism with former President Trump, replied she observed the abortion issue as one that did not fall clearly along party lines.

POLITICO SUGGESTS GRAHAM ABORTION BILL SAVED BIDEN FROM DAY OF EMBARRASSMENT OVER ECONOMY

"It’s about women feeling like legislatures and lawmakers are being inhumane to women," Alcindor continued. "That’s the language that Jessica Leach, that voter who has changed her mind and her party affiliation, I should say, this isn’t just someone saying I don’t like your stance on abortion. This is someone saying I feel betrayed by my Republican Party and as a result, I’m changing my registration to being a Democrat. That tells you that women are looking at these actions and saying this is not the party I signed up for, and even if I thought of myself as an opponent of abortion rights, I didn’t think someone who was raped or a victim of incest would be forced to do this."

On Sunday’s "Meet the Press," Alcindor claimed that abortion is still a top issue prior to the midterm elections.

"I can say as someone who’s out on the campaign trail, even if you ask a voter about health care or the state of democracy, abortion comes up 90% of the time. To say it’s not an issue, I think, it’s just very interesting to hear because, just as someone who is reporting abortion is absolutely an issue along with inflation, along with the state of democracy," Alcindor said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alcindor said last week she'd discovered "new enthusiasm" from women in Florida, Michigan and Ohio who believe the "human right" of abortion is something they need to fight for.