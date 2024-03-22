Ex-RNC boss Ronna McDaniel finds new home at NBC, MSNBC as political analyst

NBC hired former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as an on-air contributor to all NBC News and MSNBC platforms, the company announced Friday.

McDaniel, who formally resigned from her position at the RNC earlier this month after presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump asked her to step down, faced a vocal faction of vocal conservative detractors who viewed her as too close to the party’s establishment wing.

McDaniel will now serve as a political analyst on NBC News, which is sometimes accused of bias by conservatives, and its far-left sister station, MSNBC.

REP. COMER TELLS NBC NEWS REPORTER HE SHOULD BE ON BIDEN’S ‘LEGAL DEFENSE TEAM’ IN TENSE EXCHANGE

The former RNC head will serve as a conservative voice to the network that employs staunch liberal political analyst such as former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki, ex-Vice President Kamala Harris staffer Symone Sanders-Townsend, former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, and others.

"It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team," NBC News political chief Carrie Budoff Brown said in a memo that was obtained by The New York Times.

Brown believes McDaniel would provide "an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party," according to the memo.

FORMER NBC EXEC DELETES BARRON TRUMP ‘FAIR GAME’ TWEET, SAYS HE DOESN’T WISH ‘HARM’ ON ANYONE

Many will find it interesting to see if McDaniel provides NBC with a Trump loyalist, or if she goes the route of fellow ex-RNC chair Michael Steele who regularly offers liberal talking points on MSNBC.

The former president met with McDaniel at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida in early February. Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform following the meeting that McDaniel was a "friend" but that he would be urging changes at the RNC.

DNC OUTPACES RNC LAST YEAR IN FUNDRAAISING RACE

McDaniel’s NBC gig is expected to begin Sunday when she appears on "Meet the Press." McDaniel will sit down with her new colleague, Kristen Welker, for her first interview since stepping down from the RNC.

McDaniel was the longest-serving RNC chair in modern history. She was nominated by Trump soon after his presidential election victory in 2016, and she won re-election in 2019, 2021, and January of last year.

She since irked Trump by holding multiple GOP presidential primary debates, which he skipped, including one on NBC. McDaniel also came under plenty of criticism in recent months over the RNC’s finances.

McDaniel is also expected to join NBC News programming during notable election nights and political events.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.