NBC News apologizes to Kevin Hart after ‘disrespectful’ photo mix-up

NBC News apologized to Kevin Hart Tuesday after the comedian blasted the Peacock Network for using his photo in a story about eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt testing positive for coronavirus.

“Very sorry about that,” NBC News’ public relations department tweeted in response to Hart calling the gaffe "disrespectful on so many levels."

KEVIN HART BLASTS NBC NEWS FOR USING HIS PHOTO IN STORY ABOUT USIAN BOLT

The 5-foot, 4-inch comedian doesn’t exactly resemble the 6-foot, 5-inch sprinter, but NBC News chalked the gaffe up to a technical issue and quickly corrected the story.

“A previous version of this article included an incorrect photo on some platforms due to a technical problem. The photo depicted actor Kevin Hart. It has been replaced with a photo of Usain Bolt,” the article was updated to explain.

NBC News further articulated the technical problem on Facebook.

“In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected,” NBC News wrote on its official Facebook page.

Hart took to Instagram to mock the situation before the network apologized to him directly.

“I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight ... I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever,” Hart wrote. “I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule.”

He added that the mistake was “disrespectful on so many levels” but all you can do is laugh.

NBC News’ public relations department responded to Hart’s Instagram post, which he also tweeted.

“Very sorry about that @KevinHart4real – bad technical glitch in how photos show up on Facebook. More info on what happened in the correction note here,” NBC News PR wrote.