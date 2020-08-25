Kevin Hart blasts NBC News for using his photo in story about Usain Bolt: ‘Disrespectful on so many levels’

NBC News issued a correction on Tuesday after using a photo of Kevin Hart in a story about eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt testing positive for coronavirus -- but the comedian called the mistake "disrespectful on so many levels."

The 5-foot-4 inch comedian doesn’t exactly resemble the 6-foot-5 inch sprinter, but NBC News chalked the gaffe up to a technical issue and quickly corrected the story.

“A previous version of this article included an incorrect photo on some platforms due to a technical problem. The photo depicted actor Kevin Hart. It has been replaced with a photo of Usain Bolt,” the article now explains.

NBC News further articulated the technical problem on Facebook.

“In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected,” NBC News wrote on its official Facebook page.

Hart took to Instagram to mock the situation.

“I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight ... I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever,” Hart wrote. “I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule.”

He added that the mistake was “disrespectful on so many levels” but all you can do is laugh.

Bolt took to social media on Monday to announce that he has been self-quarantined at home as a precautionary measure after being tested for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"I'm trying to be responsible, so I'm going to stay in and stay away from my friends," he said in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter. "I'm having no symptoms (but) am going to quarantine myself."

But shortly after, Jamaica's health ministry confirmed that Bolt had indeed tested positive.

"It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive. He has been formally notified, I'm told, by the authorities,” the minister of health and wellness said in a press conference.

