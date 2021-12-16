Former NFL player Brewer: NBC’s Michele Tafoya was right to take a stand against Kaepernick

Former NFL player Jack Brewer applauded NBC reporter Michele Tafoya after she pushed back on Colin Kaepernick’s comments comparing the NFL draft and training camps to slavery.

"I think it was a lot of her choice," said Brewer. "I think that was an awakening for her. I think it uplifted her to take a stand for conservative principles and for her love for this nation"

Brewer hypothesized that Tafoya probably "doesn’t feel like she belongs" on the sidelines of a league that "supports the kind of mess" that Kaepernick pushes.

"I applaud her for it. I hope she goes on and does more great things and becomes a leader in the movement for righteousness in this nation," he told hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

During his Netflix special "Colin in Black & White," Kaepernick said this: "What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic. Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance."

A line of actors playing NFL prospects, all of them Black, then walk by Kaepernick before morphing into slaves at an auction with shackles on while White slave owners bid on them.

Brewer had previously called Kaepernick’s documentary "sick and disgusting" and asserted that the former quarterback had an "evil, anti-American spirit."

On Nov. 3, Tafoya and the co-hosts of "The View" had a debate about Kaepernick around the time that Netflix released his special.

"No one pressures them," Tafoya said. "They’re not forced to go into the NFL."

Later, she added, "I thought comparing it to the slave trade was a little rough. … These guys enter willingly. They are the most well-cared-for people. Yes, they play a hard sport, and every one of them – Black, White, Latino, whoever’s playing the sport – will tell you how much they love it, and they’re willing to do it, and they make a damn good living."

Several weeks later it was revealed that Tafoya would no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" after this season. The upcoming Super Bowl is expected to be her final appearance.

