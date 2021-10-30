Colin Kaepernick likens NFL process to slavery in Netflix special

Colin Kaepernick ' s Netflix special drew scrutiny this week as the former NFL quarterback who hasn't played a down of football compared the NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery.

"Colin in Black & White" explored the former NFL star’s life from high school to the events that supposedly led him to become an advocate for social justice. One clip that had gone viral on social media showed Kaepernick comparing the scrutiny players receive from coaches to that of slavers

"What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic," Kaepernick says while walking through a staged NFL practice field. "Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance."

"No boundary respect," Kaepernick, who earned over $40 million during his time in the NFL, continued. "No dignity left intact."

A line of actors playing NFL prospects, all of them Black, then walk by Kaepernick before morphing into slaves at an auction with shackles on while White slave owners bid on them.

At one point, the owners start whipping the players as Kaepernick attempts to make the comparison between the abuse slaves suffered in the United States and the NFL combine process that determines which players are drafted into the league.

Kaepernick and his series drew strong criticism on Twitter after the clip made its way across social media.

Kaepernick drew national attention in 2016 for sitting and kneeling during the national anthem as a member of the 49ers due to what he said was a protest against police brutality in the United States. The next year, he opted out of his contract to become a free agent and failed to make his way onto another NFL roster.

The former quarterback has insisted that his failure to rejoin the league was due to being blacklisted by NFL owners who opposed his anthem protests. He sued the NFL and ultimately received an undisclosed settlement.