Former NFL player tears into Colin Kaepernick for comparing NFL draft to slavery: ‘Evil, anti-American spirit’

Former NFL player Jack Brewer tore into Colin Kaepernick on Monday after the American activist and former quarterback compared the NFL draft process to slavery.

JACK BREWER: This new Colin Kaepernick doctrine that’s penetrating the minds and hearts of so many of our underserved Black kids across America is the single largest threat to Black men in the United States of America because right now folks are thinking that they’re victims and they’re living in the most prosperous, the most opportunity of any country in the world…

You have kids that are hopeless and then you go out and push this mentality and you’re supposed to be someone that’s a leader. Think about the movement that this guy started, the opportunity that he had that he could actually come and promote positivity to young Black men. Telling them how great this country is. He doesn’t have that spirit in him. He has an evil, anti-American spirit and it’s sick and disgusting. One more thing. That even Netflix, someone that big and popular would even put something out like that, to penetrate the mind of these kids should be illegal.

