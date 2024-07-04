Navarro tells ABC to grill Biden on health in upcoming interview, urges Dems to move fast if they replace him

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro offered the Democratic Party multiple tips for navigating President Biden’s post-debate fallout.

During a recent CNN appearance, the talk show co-host and CNN senior political commentator stressed the importance of the media getting to the bottom of why Biden appeared so sluggish on the debate stage so that voters can know what they’re voting for. She also advised the party to be quick about replacing Biden if they’re going to do so, because that process won’t be simple.

"This is not like changing a boyfriend in high school. This entails an enormous amount of things that need to get done," Navarro told a CNN panel led by anchor Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday.

Navarro, who has been a longtime Biden supporter, began by discussing how questions about Biden’s health need answering so that Americans know what they’re getting with him ahead of the presidential election.

Specifically, she mentioned that ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos needs to ask Biden about the topic when they sit down for the president’s first post-debate interview on the network on July 5.

"I think the key question that Stephanopoulos I hope asks, and that I think a lot of us want answered, is, ‘Do you have – was this a one-off or do you have a condition? Do you have a medical diagnosis that the American people should know about?’ Or ‘How do you explain what happened last Thursday?’ Give us that."

If Democrats plan to go ahead with swapping out presidential candidates, Navarro talked about them getting that show on the road.

"I’ll tell you what the other data point will be: the clock. The calendar. Right? The Republican convention is in two weeks. The Democratic convention is in six weeks. So, the time is running out to make these changes," she said.

The pundit continued, explaining, "There’s a lot of procedural, legal, FEC issues that have to be sorted out if you’re talking about changing a candidate… There’s ballots being printed, there’s primaries that have happened, different states have different regulations."

Navarro again stressed the urgency of the candidate problem, stating it isn’t just going to sort itself out.

"You know, people think there’s going to be a white knight that comes out of the sky. Well, they’re running out of time for that white knight to appear," she said.

While some Democratic Party leaders and liberal pundits have been calling for Biden to step aside following the debate, Navarro defended the president during last Friday’s episode of "The View," noting that, while his performance was rocky, she still trusts him.

She said, "I love Joe Biden, and I’ve known Joe Biden for over 20 years, I’ve never seen Joe Biden like I saw him last night. It is worrisome, but… until Joe Biden tells me he is giving up, I’m not giving up on Joe Biden."

"He looked elderly yesterday, he sounded elderly, he is elderly, but the choice is no different, he is a very old man versus a very bad man," Navarro said. "I’m not going to judge Joe Biden on 90 bad minutes."

