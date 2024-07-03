Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Biden replacement? Whitmer denies 'Draft Gretch' campaign, but her star is rising

Former White House aide says Whitmer's weakness is 'what we don't know' about her

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
KJP on whether Biden is considering stepping down: 'Absolutely not' Video

KJP on whether Biden is considering stepping down: 'Absolutely not'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden understands that last week's presidential debate was "not his best night."

As calls for President Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race increase in the wake of last week's presidential debate, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may be a top pick to replace him on the ticket, despite denying involvement in a "Draft Gretch" shadow campaign. But her chances against former President Donald Trump in November would be an uphill battle, according to one expert.

"She's doing the right thing in terms of denying that she's interested because she can't appear to be disloyal," said Tevi Troy, a former White House aide and deputy secretary of Health and Human Services under the Bush administration, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I had a politician friend of mine describe this to me as the Cinderella at the ball scenario. Everyone knows that the clock is running out and that at midnight everything changes, but at the same time, the prince is handsome, and the champagne is flowing, so you're enjoying the dancing. But the smart people are kind of eyeing the door and making sure they're positioned at the door while they're dancing around midnight."

NEWSOM'S PROGRESSIVE ACTIVISM, DEBATE SKILLS AMONG VULNERABILITIES IN POTENTIAL NATIONAL CAMPAIGN: EXPERT

President Joe Biden, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and US Senator Debbie Stabenow, arrive to tour the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, on September 14, 2022. - Biden is visiting the auto show to highlight electric vehicle manufacturing.

President Biden, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, second from right, and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., far right, attend the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 14, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Whitmer, who won re-election in 2022 by a double-digit margin, has previously hinted at interest in a presidential run and has reportedly vaulted to the top of the list in terms of donor preference in recent weeks.

Online supporters have been pushing a "Draft Gretch" message, and Politico reported after the debate that Whitmer spoke with Democratic Party leadership and disavowed that movement while disagreeing with reports that said she warned Biden has no chance of winning Michigan, calling it "total bulls---."

"I am proud to support Joe Biden as our nominee and I am behind him 100 percent in the fight to defeat Donald Trump," Whitmer said in a statement on Monday. "Not only do I believe Joe can win Michigan, I know he can because he’s got the receipts."

NEWSOM TO HEADLINE DEMOCRATIC CAMPAIGN EVENT IN NEW HAMPSHIRE EVENT

Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/Paul Sancya/File)

Her weakness, however, is that Whitmer is not particularly well-known among the average American as someone of prominence.

"She's a popular governor in a swing state," said Troy, who is also a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center. "So, she's got a lot of positive qualities, but at the same time, she's not truly vetted, and most of these people who could potentially face Trump or replace Biden are not fully vetted."

Whitmer drew attention for her "heavy-handed" restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic in her state, and she has also signed pro-LGBTQ+ legislation through implementing the state's first LGBTQ+ Commission last year. She also repealed several of the state's abortion restrictions, enshrining the right to the procedure in the state's constitution.

"I think the biggest weakness is not any of the weaknesses we know but what we don't know," Troy said. 

That could change after the release of Whitmer's book, "True Gretch," next week.

BIDEN'S INNER CIRCLE SILENT AS PARTY REELS FOLLOWING ‘EMBARRASSING’ DEBATE PERFORMANCE

Michigan-Governor-Book-True-Gretch

This image provided by Simon & Schuster shows the cover of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's book titled "True Gretch."

Biden’s lackluster debate performance has also put the spotlight on Vice President Harris, who has started to show off a more visible campaign role as November approaches.

Harris suddenly figures to play a defining role in the campaign, a turnaround for a vice president who many critics have panned as a potential liability for Democrats in November.

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller and Michael Lee contributed to this report.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics