The West has 'window of opportunity' to aid against Russia regroup after Kyiv 'defeat': ex-NATO brass

The Russian military's pullout from Kyiv and surrounding cities – though rife with gruesome civilian casualties – is essentially a victory for the Ukrainians and an opportunity for the West to materially help them while Russia reportedly regroups, a former NATO deputy commander told Fox News.

United Kingdom Gen. Sir Richard Shirreff told "The Story" that while the civilian toll is massive and disturbing, any withdrawal from the battlefield is categorically a win for the remaining side.

"The battle of Kyiv was a great victory for Ukraine, and we should laud that and make much of that. It was [an] absolute defeat for Russia. Any force that leaves the battlefield, withdraws, is effectively defeated, and they left the battlefield to the Ukrainians," Shirreff said.

He lamented the graphic images coming out of nearby Bucha while adding that the Russian military has proven itself to be somewhat strategically disorganized in that a reported regroup may take longer than expected.

"The fact is that now, I do think like in any battle or campaign, there is a window of opportunity," Shirreff said. "And as the Russians have withdrawn -- yes, they say they are about to launch an attack on the East. And yes, that is likely to be another Russian offensive into the Donbass. But until they can generate that offensive, and given the problems the Russians had with generating their initial attacks, I think we can assume it's going to take them some time."

In turn, Western nations must use this pause to ramp up the quality and efficacy of lethal aid support to the Ukrainians, the general said.

If NATO nations are organized and effective, their support for Ukraine could very greatly damage the Russians if they attempt another assault with the now-withdrawn regiments.

"They've not established the superiority they wanted," Shirreff said. "Clearly, the one thing they have been able to do is… pulverize, destroy and obliterate and brutalize Ukrainian cities and civilians. But this is not an army that's going to be capable of launching an attack into the Baltic States or Poland any time soon."