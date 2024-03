Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

EXCLUSIVE – An embattled Illinois Democratic mayor is being accused of putting her professional wardrobe stylist on payroll at the taxpayer's expense.

Tiffany Henyard is the mayor of Dolton, Illinois, and has been accused of wasting taxpayer money on lavish spending and abusing the power of her office. In addition to serving as mayor, Henyard currently serves as the county supervisor for Thorton Township. For those positions, she brings home more than the state's governor – at nearly $300K. The average income in Thorton Township and Dolton is $45-50K and $24K, respectively.

Before appearances at public meetings, Henyard gets her hair, makeup and wardrobe done by a vendor named "Style Me Brandon," owned by Brandon K. Momon, according to posts on his Instagram account.

Momon began posting dozens of looks he created for Henyard around the time she took office. Henyard used his services as recently as last week.

CONTROVERSIAL DEMOCRAT MAYOR UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER WILD TIRADES, POLICE RAIDS, LAVISH SPENDING

Image 1 of 4 next

Image 2 of 4 prev next

Image 3 of 4 prev next

Image 4 of 4 prev

According to records from a Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA), Henyard put Momon on the government payroll as an "ADMIN. ASSISTANT."

Momon was paid $7,650, over six transactions between April 6 and June 5, 2023, according to FOIA documents.

Momon's website said he offers "makeovers," "wardrobe styling," "image consulting" and "personal shopping."

Fox News Digital reached out to Momon and Henyard for comment about the circumstances behind the payroll records and did not immediately receive a response.

A former employee of the Thorton Township fired by Henyard, Stephanie Wiedeman, who provided Fox News Digital with a copy of the FOIA documents, said she wasn't surprised, calling Henyard a full-blown "narcissist."

"[Her] personality is narcissistic," she said. "I've met people in my life that have characteristics of being a narcissist but… every single characteristic you need to qualify for she exhibited on a regular basis."

DEMOCRATIC MAYOR ACCUSED OF ANTICS SO WILD SHE DESERVES HER OWN TV SHOW: 'REAL LIFE PARKS & REC SITUATION'

Wiedeman made similar allegations against the mayor in a lawsuit filed in January. Wiedeman said she was fired by Henyard mere weeks after the mayor came into office because Henyard didn't trust her to keep quiet or to fall in line.

"She didn't trust me. I wasn't part of her team. Those were her words," Wiedeman said. "It wasn't a surprise to me that I was let go. It was a surprise to me that she shattered everything else [in the Township]," she said. "The community is suffering because of it."

CONTROVERSIAL MAYOR POSTS VIDEO WITH BIDEN JUST DAYS AFTER RIPPING COLLEAGUES FOR 'ATTACKING ON A BLACK WOMAN'

Wiedeman also accused Henyard of sending police to conduct a "false arrest" against her in retaliation to recall the mayor, the lawsuit states.

"She uses the police force to harass and torture residents. I know this firsthand. I've been arrested by them. I get removed from meetings. If I wasn't living it, I wouldn't believe it was happening," she said.

Henyard is currently being looked at by the FBI for allegations of using police officers to retaliate against naysayers, according to a FOX 32 report.

The report said a Dolton-based U-Haul rental and trucking business owner, Lawrence Gardner, is one of six individuals who spoke to the FBI about Henyard’s conduct.

DEMOCRATIC MAYOR TIFFANY HENYARD, ACCUSED OF WILD ANTICS OUT OF 'PARKS & RECREATION,' SUED FOR 'FRAUD'

Gardner told FOX 32 he went to the FBI out of frustration that there was a raid on his business by Dolton police. Gardner believes it is retaliation after he refused to donate to a civic event sponsored by Henyard.

"I talked to a couple of [FBI] agents and I explained to them what’s going on," Gardner told FOX 32. "I gave them all my paperwork to show them what was happening in court and what was happening in Dolton. And they told me they were investigating and would be in touch with me."

He also reportedly claimed the FBI agents he spoke with took his allegations very seriously.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.