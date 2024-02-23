Dem Mayor Henyard accused of launching police raids against businesses that won’t 'pay the queen's ransom'

Just hours after reports that embattled Democratic Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard was under investigation by the FBI, multiple local businesses were said to be raided by local police.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 reported that six individuals have spoken to the FBI about Henyard’s conduct, including business owners, a former village employee and one or more public officials. One complained of difficulties renewing his business license, claiming to suffer from harassment, a raid on his business and being shut down by Dolton police. The U-Haul rental and trucking business owner believed it was retaliation after he refused to donate to a civic event sponsored by Henyard.

FOX 32 reported Wednesday that multiple bars in the town were raided by police the day after the news team visited the businesses amid allegations their licenses were being held up for political reasons. The raids reportedly occurred mere hours after FOX 32’s report about the alleged FBI investigation into Henyard’s conduct was released.

"Someone seen you go in there. And then two hours after your story aired, the police are at both of these establishments," said Tammie Brown, a Dolton trustee, told FOX 32.

CONTROVERSIAL MAYOR LAUNCHES WILD TIRADE AT OFFICIALS FOR ATTACKING A 'BLACK WOMAN IN POWER' OVER HER SPENDING

Brown went on to suggest that the raids were done as a warning to other businesses: "I'm sure that they were asked to donate, make a donation, and most likely they didn't make a donation. So you don't get a chance to stay open if you don't pay the queen's ransom."

"They just rushed in here. Put police at the front door like they were doing a raid on a drug house or something," Sevone Garfield, the security director of Pablo's Cafe and Bar, said.

George Mseeh, owner of Pablo's Cafe and Bar, recalled things were peaceful with "nothing going on." Then, he said, "Like 10 police cars come in and they start pushing customers from here. And he said if you don't leave, we're gonna lock you up."

FOX 32 reported, "Employees and owners say it's part of an ongoing campaign of harassment by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard that is costing jobs and money. Their business licenses have been stripped by Dolton, but they've continued to operate with a state license."

CONTROVERSIAL MAYOR POSTS VIDEO WITH BIDEN JUST DAYS AFTER RIPPING COLLEAGUES FOR 'ATTACKING ON A BLACK WOMAN'

The Village of Dolton reportedly defended the legitimacy of the raids in a public statement: "The businesses in question both had a hearing with the liquor commission last month and the licenses were revoked at that time. The businesses have a history of violent incidents with patrons and were considered a nuisance to the residents in the community. These businesses are unable to operate without the license."

Henyard is said to have a close relationship with the local police force.

According to WGN, "Mayor Henyard’s considerable police security detail, which is said to include four to five police squad vehicles or large, unmarked SUVs like Secret Service transport vehicles, according to a witness."

Brittney Norwood, a trustee in the Village of Dolton, told Fox News Digital last month Henyard spends hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on security, which effectively takes police officers off the streets who should be protecting the town.

"I think that she spends the money on security because she just loves it. She likes the thought of being surrounded by police officers. I think it makes her feel more important," Norwood said. "The police are simply working under her instructions, but it's also sad. It's sad because we need the police patrolling the streets, and they're with her instead."

Former Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, who was fired by Henyard, told FOX 32 in another report that Henyard's personal police security detail is not only overblown, but used for unrelated tasks.

"We needed those officers to be on the street fighting crime. Instead, we have several officers that are riding around protecting the mayor," Collins said.

"Officers would be sent out to run errands, do pick-ups, do drop-offs. Whatever the case would be," he went on to claim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital previously reported that the mayor, accused of antics so wild she deserves her own TV show, has been living like a royal, making frequent use of beauty vendors. She reportedly has a combined salary of nearly $300,000 — more than the state's governor — while the median income for the 23,000 residents of the small town is $24,000.

Henyard went on a tirade in a public meeting earlier this month, declaring, "I’m the leader," and slammed fellow officials by saying that despite the fact "y’all are Black" they were nonetheless "beating and attacking on a Black woman that’s in power" over her spending.

The Democrat had also previously posted an Instagram video of herself chatting with President Biden at the White House on Jan. 19.

Heyward and the Dolton police did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital in time for publication.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.