FBI reportedly investigating controversial Democratic mayor who schmoozed with Biden last month

The FBI is reportedly probing misconduct allegations regarding Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard after a local business owner claimed he was punished for refusing to donate to an event the mayor held.

Henyard had previously posted an Instagram video of herself chatting with Biden from when she attended a press conference at the White House on Jan. 19, during the U.S. Conference of Mayors' annual winter meeting.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Henyard has been living like a royal with a combined salary of nearly $300K – more than the state's governor – and frequent use of beauty vendors, despite the 23,000 residents of the Illinois town having a median income of $24K. Henyard has also come under fire for various tirades in public meetings, accusing her critics among local leaders of "beating and attacking on a Black woman that’s in power."

According to FOX 32, a Dolton-based U-Haul rental and trucking business owner named Lawrence Gardner said he went to the FBI out of frustration that the Village of Dolton would not renew his business license. He claims he has suffered from harassment, raids on his business and being shut down by Dolton Police. Gardner believes it’s retaliation after he refused to donate to a civic event sponsored by Henyard.

"I talked to a couple of [FBI] agents and I explained to them what’s going on," Gardner told FOX 32. "I gave them all my paperwork to show them what was happening in court and what was happening in Dolton. And they told me they were investigating and would be in touch with me."

He also reportedly claimed that the FBI agents he spoke with took his allegations seriously, "Yes. Very serious. Very."

Gardner is one of six individuals who have reportedly spoken to the FBI about Henyard’s conduct, including other business owners, a former village employee and one or more public officials.

FOX 32 also cited restauranteur Dewayne Wood, who also has faced difficulties trying to renew his business license for his business for almost a year.

While he has reportedly not spoken to the FBI, Wood believes that he has faced difficulties getting "Wood’s Kitchen" approved because he has catered to Dolton trustees who are engaged in a political battle with Henyard.

"I've heard rumors that say, hey I'm on the wrong team," Wood said, later adding, "I think I've been targeted because of my association, affiliation with a certain group of people. The trustees. I've cooked for the trustees."

One of the trustees reportedly welcomes the FBI investigation.

"The Board of Trustees and I have repeatedly questioned the Mayor’s Office on her use of public funds," Dolton Trustee Jason House wrote in a statement. "We welcome any investigation that will bring transparency on how taxpayer dollars are being spent. Our residents deserve this level of financial transparency."

A public relations firm responding on behalf of Henyard told FOX 32 she had not been contacted by the FBI so far.

"Mayor Tiffany Henyard and the Village of Dolton have not received any subpoenas and have not been contacted by the FBI or any other law enforcement agency," the firm said.

Henyard and the FBI did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.