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Nancy Sinatra slams Trump's use of father's song 'My Way' as 'sacrilege'

The 85-year-old singer reposted users' comments criticizing Trump's post and use of the classic Frank Sinatra song

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Singer Nancy Sinatra called President Donald Trump's reference to her father Frank Sinatra's song "My Way" a "sacrilege."

On Saturday, Trump posted a video to Truth Social of Frank Sinatra singing his classic song in light of his renewed threats to destroy Iranian infrastructure for the country allegedly violating a ceasefire agreement.

The song begins with the opening lines, "And now/the end is near/And so I face/the final curtain" which resemble Trump's past threats to destroy the nation.

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Frank Sinatra posing for a photo in a black suit in the 1960s.

President Donald Trump posted a video of Frank Sinatra singing his classic song "My Way" on Truth Social. (Martin Mills/Getty Images)

"Omg, @NancySinatra will not be happy about this. Trump goes against everything that Frank stood for. He was a big champion for equality and supported the Civil Rights movement," one person commented on X.

The 85-year-old "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" singer later responded to this comment, adding, "This is a sacrilege."

She reposted users' comments criticizing Trump's post and use of the song, insisting Frank Sinatra would not agree with Trump's politics.

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"Trump may love Sinatra, but Sinatra did not love Trump," one person wrote.

Nancy Sinatra

Nancy Sinatra called Trump's use of the song "sacrilege." (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

"This is just sickening. Frank Sinatra would never have allowed that monster in the White House to use his music or put his lyrics in his mouth. Sinatra was a man of honor, a man who never had to lie about who he truly was because he WAS the greatest. trump is a loser," another wrote.

Sinatra also responded to a fan asking if she could do anything to stop Trump from using the song.

"Unfortunately no. The only people who can do something are the publishers," she responded.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump previously danced with first lady Melania Trump to the song "My Way" at the Liberty Ball after his first inauguration in 2017. At the time, Sinatra joked about the news writing, "Just remember the first line of the song."

She later deleted the post and denied that she was "angry" that Trump used the song.

Frank Sinatra and Donald Trump

Donald Trump previously used Frank Sinatra's song "My Way" after his first inauguration in 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters; Icon and Image/Getty Images)

"What a rotten spin to put on a harmless joke," Sinatra tweeted.

She also wrote, "I'm not sure why this became such a big deal. It was really just a joke."

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When asked whether she was upset over her father's song being used by Trump, Sinatra wrote at the time, "Actually I'm wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don't believe anyone tries to be a bad president."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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