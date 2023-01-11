Nancy Grace retraces Idaho suspect's cell phone route: 'Is that where we're going to find the murder weapon?'

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace is on the ground in Moscow, Idaho, retracing the possible steps quadruple murder suspect Byran Kohberger took following the stabbing deaths of four college students as investigators continue to search for the murder weapon.

The "Crime Stories" host joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday where she discussed her theory after taking the same drive investigators believe Kohberger took the morning of Nov. 13 based on cell phone data.

"That route that we believe he took – very, very circuitous, what should have been a 10-minute ride turned into an hour-long ride," Grace said. "It was pitch dark. It was very much a no man's land. There was sparse housing along the way... I'm wondering if that's where he got rid of the murder weapon. It was not near the Snake River. I don't think that's the answer. But in that long hour drive, is that where we're going to find the murder weapon?"

The phone Kohberger allegedly used initially pinged at his apartment in Pullman, Washington — about a 10 to 15-minute drive from King Road in Moscow — around 2:47 a.m. the morning of the murders. The connection was then disabled until 4:48 a.m., at which point his phone pinged in various locations south of Moscow and then again in Pullman around 5:30 a.m., leading investigators to determine that the suspect may have been trying to deter police.

Grace wondered if more cell phone records could reveal Kohberger perfected an "escape route" from Moscow leading up to the crime.

"Did he drive that same exact route before practicing for the night he committed the murders?," she asked.

Grace said she believes prosecutors are building a strong case against the suspect, whose DNA was identified on a knife sheath found next to victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

"I do believe it's a strong case as we know from the bare-bones skeleton in the probable cause affidavit. I think there's going to be a lot more and there better be, because there are a million ways to explain away DNA on that knife," she said.

Grace said her next stop is Kohberger's apartment ahead of his next court appearance Thursday.

"I'm wondering, did he leave notes behind? Did he plan this whole thing out as meticulously as I think he did? And if he did, there will be computer searches. There could be handwritten notes. There could be a treasure trove of evidence in that apartment," she said.

Kohberger's defense will seek to dismantle many parts of the probable cause affidavit police used to obtain his arrest warrant in the deaths of Goncalves, Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, according to a high-profile defense attorney.

Idaho police laid out their case in a 19-page sworn statement made public just minutes before Kohberger's initial court appearance last week, with allegations including that they found his DNA at the scene, spotted his car and phone circling the victims' home, and uncovered a blood-tinged "Vans type" footprint in the suspected killer's path.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.