Nancy Grace rips Alex Murdaugh crying in court: 'He's sorry he got caught'

When disgraced lawyer and socialite Alex Murdaugh wept during his bond hearing in a South Carolina courtroom earlier this month, former prosecutor and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace didn’t think it was out of remorse.

"He’s not sorry he did it, he’s sorry he got caught," Grace told Fox News Digital.

The crime expert recently traveled to the South Carolina Lowcountry region for a Murdaugh murder-mystery investigation, going directly to the source of the conflict and where it all started.

Murdaugh currently faces insurance fraud charges, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report after allegedly plotting his own death so that his surviving son, 26-year-old Buster Murdaugh, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

SONS OF ALEX MURDAUGH'S HOUSEKEEPER ASK JUDGE TO JAIL DISGRACED ATTORNEY UNTIL HE FORFEITS EMBEZZLED MILLIONS

In June, Murdaugh’s wife (Maggie, 52) and youngest son (Paul, 22) were found shot to death in the family’s hunting lodge in Colleton County. Their deaths came just before Paul was set to face trial after pleading "not guilty" to driving under the influence in connection to a fatal crash involving his father's boat , which killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Now, court documents filed Monday allege that Murdaugh also embezzled millions of dollars worth of settlement money from his former housekeeper’s family following her mysterious trip-and-fall death at his home.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

"There are a lot of dead bodies piling up, each one connected in some way to the Murdaugh family," Grace said. "I always look to see who would benefit the most from any death."

Grace argues that Murdaugh’s actions have been motivated by one thing: money.

"According to reports, Murdaugh allegedly manipulated [the housekeeper’s] insurance settlement… went from patient to patient in the hospital the night of Mallory Beach’s death… siphoned money from his own law firm…hired a hitman to shoot him dead… What else would he do for money?" Grace pointedly asked.

Should the FBI launch a probe into Murdaugh’s fraud scheme, Grace said it would require a parallel forensic accounting investigation.

"Murdaugh hatched a haphazard scheme with his alleged doper-friend," Grace noted. "Whenever there are two or more involved in a felony, somebody will talk. That’s mistake number one."

After posting his bail, Alex Murdaugh entered an out-of-state rehabilitation facility for a supposed opioid addiction. Grace said the condition holds no legal ground for defense.

"Opioid dependency could, however, be used as a tactic to engender sympathy," she explained. "Good luck with that."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

With money comes power, and Grace believes both were important to Alex Murdaugh.

"Alex Murdaugh has tainted his family’s name for good and most likely left his estate deep in debt," Grace said. "It will take generations to rebuild."

"Murdaugh Murder Mystery with Nancy Grace" is available to stream now on Fox Nation.