Nancy Grace: Milan Loncar murder latest tragedy brought about by bail reform

The murder of a recent Temple University graduate in Philadelphia last week is the latest example of the flawed policy of bail reform, Fox Nation host Nancy Grace told "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

Milan Loncar was shot and killed Jan. 13 in the city's Brewerytown section while out walking his dog unarmed. The suspect, Josephus Davis, allegedly walked up to Loncar, patted him down and shot him before rifling through his pockets, Grace said, citing police records.

In a statement Wednesday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner explained that Davis' bail in a pair of assault cases had been reduced to an amount that he was able to post.

"I’m sure that many balls were dropped in this case, and that will be looked at," Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said in a recent news conference.

POLICE ID SECOND PERSON OF INTEREST IN MILAN LONCAR MURDER

"I guess so, is that supposed to make the victim's family feel any better?" the "Crime Stories" host asked rhetorically. "This is not Josephus Davis' first time at the rodeo, [he has] a rap sheet as long as my arm, including multiple armed robberies. He put up $2,000 bond, two weeks later, according to cops, guns down an unarmed Temple University graduate, only out about a year, working a job, walking his chihuahua.

"There is no way that can be self-defense. Even if I slapped you, you don't have the right to pull an Uzi on me."

Loncar's murder comes amid a violent crime spike in Pennsylvania's largest city, with 27 reported homicides in the first 18 days of the year according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Almost as abhorrent as Loncar's murder, Grace said, is the claim by police critics that Davis was quickly arrested because police cared more about the murder of a White victim.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE SEARCH FOR GUNMEN ON VIDEO FIRING AT LEAST 20 SHOTS AT MAN ON PORCH

"That is not true ... a good cop noticed the car he was driving in 90 minutes after they gunned down Loncar," she said. "[It] was in a carjacking the day before -- They pulled the car over for the carjacking, and suddenly Josephus Davis runs from the car; still wearing the same outfit he was wearing when he gunned down this innocent young man."

Grace added that Loncar's murder makes clear that "dead bodies have to pile up before people revolt at the courthouse."

"You see it where you are in New York; a revolving door," she told host Ainsley Earhardt. "[Municipal Court Judge Charles] Hayden reduced the bond [from] 300K to 20K and he walked out on 10%. Two weeks later this young man is dead, that is called bond or bail reform. Instead of keeping them behind bars they let him go."

"[Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner's] office should have thrown a fit when the judge said that but they did not."

