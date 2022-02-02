Nancy Grace sends message to Jen Psaki: I'll tell you what 'soft on crime' is

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace blasted the Biden administration on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday for dismissing concerns on soft-on-crime policies. The Fraternal Order of Police, America's largest police union, harshly criticized Jen Psaki on Monday after the White House press secretary mocked Fox News' coverage of rising crime rates and questioned the validity of discussing "soft-on- crime consequences."

FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE ACCUSES WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY PSAKI OF LAUGHING OFF RISING CRIME RATES

NANCY GRACE: I’m so proud to be part of searching for these fugitives because our federal government is not doing it for us and when I hear Jen Psaki laugh about what is soft on crime. I will tell you what soft on crime is. It is a low bond or no bond. It is defunding police. It is not supporting our U.S. Marshals that are out there risking their lives to find fugitives. That is what soft on crime is.



I am a victim of violent crime. How does it make us feel? Betrayed by our own government. That’s how it makes us feel. Do you want to talk about Lester Eubanks? Do you know who he murdered? A 14-year-old little girl that wanted to be a nun. Talk about soft on crime. They let this guy be a trusty, trusty, they let him go shopping at a mall at Christmas unsupervised and he walks off. He sexually assaulted and murdered a 14-year-old little girl, Mary Ellen Deener. And he is out there walking free.



