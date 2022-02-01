Psaki dodges question on when Biden believes human life begins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question on abortion Tuesday and declined to say when President Biden believes that life begins.

"You know the president's position," Psaki told EWTN reporter Owen Jensen when asked about Biden’s opinion on when life begins. "He believes in a woman's right to choose."

Jensen pushed back on Psaki’s response and said, "That’s not the question I asked."

Psaki and Jensen continued to interrupt each other back-and-forth, with Psaki accusing the reporter of asking the same question every time he is at the press briefings and Jensen arguing that a direct answer to his question is "central" to the "debate over a baby’s viability."

"The president believes in a woman’s right to choose," Psaki said before moving on to another question.

In September, Biden appeared to change his stance that life begins at conception while discussing a controversial abortion law in Texas.

"I respect those who believe life begins in the moment of conception – I respect that," he told reporters. "Don't agree, but I respect that."

Before making that statement, Biden had said multiple times dating back to at least 2008 that he believes life begins at conception.

"I’m prepared to accept that at the moment of conception there’s human life and being, but I’m not prepared to say that to other God-fearing, non-God-fearing people that have a different view," Biden, who identifies as Catholic, said in 2015.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.