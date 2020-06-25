Nancy Grace: Bill Cosby 'manipulating the justice system just like he manipulated all those women'

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace reacted strongly to the news this week that Bill Cosby's appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction will be heard by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, accusing the disgraced comedian of "manipulating the justice system just like he manipulated all those women."

"Does it never end?" the host of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" asked on the latest episode. "All those years he had of being America's Dad, being the big movie star, the number one comedian in the country. And what was he doing? Molesting women. Doping them and then molesting them. Raping them. He finally gets convicted after a 20-or 30-year run. And now ... his case is rearing its ugly head."

Cosby, 82, is serving a sentence of three to 10 years after he of was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.

Pennylvania's highest court has agreed to review the trial judge's decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters with Cosby, testimony his lawyers have long challenged as remote and unreliable. The court will also consider whether the jury should have heard evidence that Cosby had given Quaaludes to women in the past.

"I have interviewed, spoken with, so many of Cosby's victims," Grace said. "And they all say, 'Oh, I was so stupid,' ... as if they somehow contributed to being raped. And I'm hearing ... [supermodel] Janice Dickinson telling me her story and her voice got higher and higher and higher and higher -- I'm getting a chill myself, chills just remembering it -- as she recounted what Cosby did to her.

"And now," Grace added, "he's manipulating the justice system just like he manipulated all these women. I have no doubt in my mind Dickinson and all the other women were telling the truth."

The court will also examine Cosby's argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged in the case. Cosby has said he relied on that agreement before agreeing to give a deposition in a civil case against him.

"I find it very difficult to believe [there was] a secret agreement that allows a very wealthy defendant to get out of a rape case," Grace said. "I find it very difficult to believe that that is going to be upheld ... I don't agree you can basically buy an immunity agreement, but we'll see as justice unfolds."

