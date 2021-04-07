Douglas Murray on MLB's All-Star Game move: Hopefully decision 'backfires'

"Madness of Crowds" author Douglas Murray told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that professional sports getting political will "backfire" in the long run, responding to Major League Baseball moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado over Georgia's new election law.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: I hope it will. I think everyone should hope it will because what's been going on here with Major League Baseball is a very clear example of something we've seen across individuals, across corporations, in our time. It is this: a person or in this case, a state, is found guilty and then the punishment beatings begin. And nobody even spends enough time on the theme of ‘are they actually guilty of what they're being accused of?’

...

Do they really deserve the punishment to come? Now sometimes this is individuals. Sometimes it's a state. It's decided by who? I don't know. That the state of Georgia is a racist because of voter requirements. And therefore, you have to take your business out of Georgia.

...

This is an example of the problem of our time. No attention is paid to the detail of whether or not the accusation is either sincere or true. It just passes by and then you're straight on to the punishment, beatings. That's what's happened with Georgia.

