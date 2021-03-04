MSNBC's Joy Reid: Conservatives would trade tax cuts to 'openly say the n-word'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid's outrageous week continued Wednesday when she tweeted that conservatives would all love to "openly say the n-word" and felt oppressed because they couldn't be "openly racist."

"I'll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in 'the good old days.' To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this 'freedom,'" Reid tweeted.

MSNBC'S JOY REID CLAIMS RED STATES CARE ABOUT BLACKS ONLY IF THEY 'GET THEIR BEHINDS INTO THE FACTORY'

Reid made the comment while responding to MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson, who was himself responding to a tweet from former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss.

Johnson asserted Weiss was trying to defend the idea of privately using racial slurs when she discussed how many people feel the need to "self-censor" for fear of being reprisal. A center-left writer, Weiss is loathed by many figures on the left, particularly for her views on free speech.

Reid's bizarre tweet came the same day she said states like Texas and Mississippi that are opening up and reversing mask mandates are doing so because White residents want Black people to "get their behinds into the factory and make me my steaks."

"There is a term called 'necropolitics,' which is essentially the politics of who gets to live and who gets to die, and these states, what they have in common is that they have structures which say that Black and Brown lives matter less," Reid told Johnson.

"And so all that matters is that Black and Brown people get their behinds into the factory and make me my streaks, make me my stuff, get there and do my nails, work, get back to work now and do the things that I, the comfortable affluent person, need. Isn’t that what we're seeing in states like Texas?" she continued.

Johnson nodded in agreement, before adding, "'The Hunger Games' would be more humane.

MSNBC'S JOY REID BLASTED FOR REFERRING TO JUSTICE THOMAS AS 'UNCLE CLARENCE'

Reid also this week said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the Senate's lone Black Republican, was present at a GOP press conference opposing the Democrats' proposed minimum wage hike to present the "patina of diversity."

On a network known for its left-wing bent, Reid stands out with her vitriolic attacks against conservatives, and some of them have a racial tinge. In November, she called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "Uncle Clarence," a clear reference to the "Uncle Tom" slur for Blacks viewed as too deferential to Whites.

Reid also was forced to apologize in 2018 after her homophobic, anti-Semitic, and conspiracy theory-laden blog posts from the 2000s emerged. Despite her controversies, Reid is a face of the network, leading its political coverage in 2020 and getting promoted from a weekend program to a nightly primetime slot.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.