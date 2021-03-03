MSNBC's Joy Reid claims red states care about Blacks only if they 'get their behinds into the factory'

Republican-controlled states care to vaccinate their Black residents only if they "get their behinds into the factory and make me my steaks, make me my stuff," far-left MSNBC anchor Joy Reid asserted on her show Wednesday.

The "ReidOut" host was focusing on the Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi acting to reverse coronavirus safety policies in those states, including mask mandates -- despite both states having low vaccination rates for Black residents.

RED STATES ABANDON MASK MANDATES, BIDEN SAYS: 'NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO LET UP'

Reid accused the Republican state leaders of making their own determinations as to "who gets to live and who gets to die" with what she described as their "absolutely insane and irresponsible" directives to completely reopen.

"There is a term called 'necropolitics,' which is essentially the politics of who gets to live and who gets to die, and these states, what they have in common is that they have structures which say that Black and Brown lives matter less," Reid told CNN contributor Jason Johnson.

"And so all that matters is that Black and Brown people get their behinds into the factory and make me my streaks, make me my stuff, get there and do my nails, work, get back to work now and do the things that I, the comfortable affluent person, need. Isn’t that what we're seeing in states like Texas?" she continued.

Johnson nodded in agreement, before adding, "'The Hunger Games' would be more humane.

"If they made people line up and fight for vaccines at least then you have a fighting chance," he said. "No, they’re just gonna starve people and it’s always seemed ironic to me that the party of supposedly family values is basically saying, 'You kids starve, aunty starves, uncle starves, and my wife and my smart son get to eat and get to live and get the vaccine.'"

Despite the warning issued by health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a fourth resurgence in coronavirus cases earlier this week, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said all state regulations would be lifted starting Wednesday.

Similarly, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pointed to lower case counts and the increase in vaccine accessibility as justification to revoke all state imposed coronavirus regulations starting March 10.