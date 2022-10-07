Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat

A senior Justice Department official told Fox News that federal charges against Hunter Biden were 'imminent'

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
MSNBC says Hunter Biden's business dealings overseas don't necessarily break the law Video

MSNBC says Hunter Biden's business dealings overseas don't necessarily break the law

A MSNBC report on "Morning Joe" Friday said Hunter Biden taking money from foreign governments on its face wasn't against the law, even if it looked bad.

One MSNBC journalist argued Hunter Biden didn't break the law by simply receiving money from foreign governments, during a report on "Morning Joe" Friday.

News broke Thursday that federal agents had gathered enough evidence to charge the president's son with tax crimes and for lying on a gun application. 

Federal agents have signaled they have evidence to charge Hunter Biden.

Federal agents have signaled they have evidence to charge Hunter Biden. (Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images)

FEDS WEIGH CHARGES AGAINST HUNTER BIDEN, OUTCOME OF YEARSLONG CASE COULD BE ‘IMMINENT’: SOURCE

Biden's business dealings have been under scrutiny for years, but host Joe Scarborough pointed out that proving corruption there would be more difficult for federal agents than the "open and shut case" of tax crimes.

Justice Correspondent Ken Dilanian argued this was because it was "perfectly legal" for the president's son to take money from foreign governments.

"In terms of like corruption, conflict of interest, we’ve never heard a hint that there were potential criminal charges there because Hunter Biden wasn’t an officeholder. It was perfectly legal for him to take money from foreign governments, as long as he wasn't inappropriately giving them information from his family or something. There's no hint of that," he remarked.

"As bad as it looks, we should all acknowledge, it looks terrible," the reporter added.

President Biden denied knowing about any conflict of interest with his son's business dealings.

President Biden denied knowing about any conflict of interest with his son's business dealings. (Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

TONY BOBULINSKI TELLS TUCKER CARLSON JOE BIDEN WAS ‘CHAIRMAN’ OF HUNTER BIDEN'S OVERSEAS BUSINESS DEALINGS

The federal investigation into Biden's business dealings began in 2018 under President Trump. 

President Biden denied knowing about any conflict of interest with his son's business dealings in an interview with CBS in September. But Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, claimed there are "hundreds of data points" showing Joe Biden was acting as the "chairman" of his son's overseas business dealings. 

A former senior Justice Department official told Fox News that an outcome to the investigation was "imminent."

Fox News' Tucker Carlson interviews Hunter Biden's former business associate Tony Bobulinski (Fox News)

Fox News' Tucker Carlson interviews Hunter Biden's former business associate Tony Bobulinski (Fox News) (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.