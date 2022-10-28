MSNBC pundit terrified about midterms for Democrats: ‘I’m really scared about a bloodbath’

MSNBC's Donny Deutsch claimed he is "really scared about a bloodbath" for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

A frequent guest on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," Deutsh appeared on the program Friday and gave his dire warning about Democratic candidates getting destroyed in the midterms because of the economic issues facing everyday Americans.

Deutsch insisted that no matter how important Roe v. Wade is to Democrats, or how "crazy" Republicans seem, "nothing else matters" to Americans with families who are barely getting by in this economy.

Deutsch offered his comments in response to a story from former White House press secretary and current MSNBC contributor Jen Psaki, which mentioned a mother of four children in Braddock, Pennsylvania telling Psaki and Democratic canvassers that the economy is the driving issue in the midterms.

Psaki mentioned how the mother, Amanda Rivera, thought it was "ridiculous" that abortion rights could be restricted if the GOP gets power in Pennsylvania. But when asked about her biggest voting concern, she mentioned jobs and the economy.

She said, "As a mother of four children, the jobs, they say that all these jobs are out there, but they don’t want to pay enough for you to actually live off of the jobs—so you know, I’d like there to be, you know more jobs available with the flexibility to be able to actually work and take care of your family."

Deutsch commented on this exchange Friday morning, speaking about it as a warning that Democrats could lose in this economic climate.

He began, "And then you see a woman who’s raising four kids on 400 bucks a week, and you go, ‘Nothing else matters to her.’ There’s no argument other than, ‘Guess what? We’re going to figure out a way to make bread more affordable to you.’"

"When it’s about survival, when it’s about these issues that just — they can’t live!" he added, stressing the fact that many voters are just trying to make ends meet.

Deutsch continued, stating, "Now, you could scare them and say, ‘It could get worse. They could take your health care away.’ I mean, that’s a strategy to go." Though his tone conveyed that may not be the optimal strategy with people who are so concerned about their finances.

He said, "But, you know, if she is representative of a big part of the populous, and she is, and now let’s even factor in people who have seen their IRAs, not a woman like that necessarily, but who have seen their IRAs go down by 20, 25%, it’s really tough."

Deutsch suggested that many voters won’t care enough about allegations of GOP craziness when they’re preoccupied with the economy. "And I’ve come on the show and talked a lot about that you’ve got to scare people and make it about the Republicans that are crazy people, but even with the pending crazy, when you can’t afford to buy the stuff that you were able to buy a year or two or three years ago, it’s tough, tough sledding."

Deutsch concluded with his dire midterm warning: "I’m really – I am really scared about a bloodbath ten days from now."