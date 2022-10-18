Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

MSNBC hosts, pundits panic on Twitter over polls: Voters choosing 'literal fascism'

Joy Reid lashed out at voters for worrying more about the economy than GOP 'fascism'

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
MSNBC guest suggests America vs MAGA is the new power struggle of US politics Video

MSNBC guest suggests America vs MAGA is the new power struggle of US politics

MSNBC host Joy Reid spoke with commentator Dean Obeidallah about Biden turning up the heat in his rhetoric about MAGA Republicans in an early September broadcast. 

Liberal MSNBC hosts and pundits worried about potential Democratic losses in the upcoming midterm elections, took to Twitter this week to stoke fears of "fascism" if voters supported Republican Party candidates.

The liberal anchors were largely reacting to a New York Times poll that found independent voters were turning to the GOP over concerns about the economy.

In a melodramatic tweet, MSNBC's Joy Reid bashed anyone who voted Republican as choosing "literal fascism."

"It's terrifying how many Americans will choose literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse and the reversal of everything from Social Security & Medicare to student loan relief bc they think giving Republicans the power to investigate Hunter Biden will bring down gas prices," she tweeted.

MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked Republican voters as voting for "literal fascism."

MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked Republican voters as voting for "literal fascism." ((Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images))

MSNBC ANCHORS, OTHER MEDIA PUNDITS FUEL CIVIL WAR FEARS OVER MIDTERMS: ‘DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE IT’S OVER'

New MSNBC host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki also panicked over the idea that voters prioritized the economy.

"Holy moly siena/NYT poll ‘more than a third of independent voters and a smaller but noteworthy contingent of Democrats said they were open to supporting candidates who reject the legitimacy of the 2020 election…' as they focus on economic issues," she tweeted.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki panicked over the news that voters prioritized the economy for the midterm elections.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki panicked over the news that voters prioritized the economy for the midterm elections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MSNBC GUEST SAYS REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS BEEN ‘LEANING’ TOWARD ‘FASCISM’ FOR ‘7 DECADES’

Professor Melissa Murray, often seen giving her legal takes on MSNBC, also expressed alarm over the news.

"Y'all. Economic downturns are cyclical. Fascism is forever," she warned.

On "Morning Joe," political analyst Anan Giridharadas saw the election as between "pro-democracy" and pro-fascism.

He claimed, "it's not about party i.d. at this point…It is a dead heat between democracy and fascism."

Gas prices rose to an all-time-high nationally in June at $5.00 a gallon.

Gas prices rose to an all-time-high nationally in June at $5.00 a gallon. ((Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

The New York Times/Siena College poll published Monday showed the economy and inflation ranked far higher as a priority among voters than abortion.

The inflation rate rose higher than predicted for the month of September. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.2% since last year, a 0.4% increase from August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.