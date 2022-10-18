MSNBC hosts, pundits panic on Twitter over polls: Voters choosing 'literal fascism'

Liberal MSNBC hosts and pundits worried about potential Democratic losses in the upcoming midterm elections, took to Twitter this week to stoke fears of "fascism" if voters supported Republican Party candidates.

The liberal anchors were largely reacting to a New York Times poll that found independent voters were turning to the GOP over concerns about the economy.

In a melodramatic tweet, MSNBC's Joy Reid bashed anyone who voted Republican as choosing "literal fascism."

"It's terrifying how many Americans will choose literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse and the reversal of everything from Social Security & Medicare to student loan relief bc they think giving Republicans the power to investigate Hunter Biden will bring down gas prices," she tweeted.

MSNBC ANCHORS, OTHER MEDIA PUNDITS FUEL CIVIL WAR FEARS OVER MIDTERMS: ‘DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE IT’S OVER'

New MSNBC host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki also panicked over the idea that voters prioritized the economy.

"Holy moly siena/NYT poll ‘more than a third of independent voters and a smaller but noteworthy contingent of Democrats said they were open to supporting candidates who reject the legitimacy of the 2020 election…' as they focus on economic issues," she tweeted.

MSNBC GUEST SAYS REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS BEEN ‘LEANING’ TOWARD ‘FASCISM’ FOR ‘7 DECADES’

Professor Melissa Murray, often seen giving her legal takes on MSNBC, also expressed alarm over the news.

"Y'all. Economic downturns are cyclical. Fascism is forever," she warned.

On "Morning Joe," political analyst Anan Giridharadas saw the election as between "pro-democracy" and pro-fascism.

He claimed, "it's not about party i.d. at this point…It is a dead heat between democracy and fascism."

The New York Times/Siena College poll published Monday showed the economy and inflation ranked far higher as a priority among voters than abortion.

The inflation rate rose higher than predicted for the month of September. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.2% since last year, a 0.4% increase from August.